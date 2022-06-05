Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New cabinet in Odisha takes oath in major reshuffle by CM Naveen Patnaik

As many as 13 cabinet ministers and eight ministers with independent charge were sworn in at the Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar in the presence of Patnaik.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik at the swearing-in of new ministers in his cabinet.(ANI)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 01:39 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The new cabinet of the Odisha government took oath on Sunday in a major reshuffle seen as chief minister Naveen Patnaik's bid to give his cabinet a new look ahead of the 2024 General elections and Assembly polls. All 20 ministers and state assembly speaker Surjya Patro submitted their resignations on Saturday at the direction of Patnaik.

Of the ministers resigned, seven were first-time ministers. This is for the first time in the political history of Odisha that all ministers were directed to quit.

As many as 13 cabinet ministers and eight ministers with independent charge were sworn in at the Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar in the presence of Patnaik. 

The cabinet ministers who took oath are Jagannath Saraka, Tukuni Sahu, Pramila Mallik, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Tusharkanti Behera, Naba Kishore Das, Samir Ranjan Dash, Pratap Keshari Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi, Rohit Pujari and Rajendra Dholakia.

Sabita Hembram, Srikanta Sahu, Aswini Patra, Ashok Panda, Usha Devi, Niranjan Pujari, Priti Ranjan Ghadei, Pradip Amat and Rita Sahu took oath as ministers with independent charge.

Among the big names dropped in the cabinet reshuffle were law and panchayati raj minister Pratap Jena, forest and environment minister Bikram Keshari Arukh, higher education minister Arun Sahoo and minister of state for home Dibya Shankar Mishra.

All advisors/chairpersons etc. of 23 different departments/corporations/ boards etc shall cease to be in office with effect from June 5, according to a Planning & Convergence Department notification, after the order passed by Patnaik.

The Naveen Patnaik government completed three years of his fifth consecutive term as the chief minister of Odisha on May 29.

