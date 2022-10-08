New combat uniform for IAF unveiled on Air Force Day. Details here

A new combat uniform for the Indian Air Force was unveiled on Saturday on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day. At the event in Chandigarh, five officers were seen wearing the new uniform - designed to camouflage themselves in nature. The new uniform has a unique functional design and details. Five officers including a female officer marched displaying the uniform at the Air Force Day event. They were followed by two more officers who displayed the air force’s newly designed combat t-shirt - a fresh addition to the institution.

The uniform has been designed by a standing dress committee - viewing the advancing warfare styles and is a significant and much-needed addition. The uniform’s design has been deemed very crucial for mission accomplishment.

The government has also approved the creation of a new branch, called the Weapon Systems (WS) branch in the Air Force - aimed at aimed at entailing unification of all weapon system operators under one entity. It will be dedicated to operational employment of all ground-based & specialist airborne weapon systems and will save ₹3,400 crore.

During the event, IAF Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari also announced that the IAF is planning to induct female Agniveers next year.

During the event, the ceremonial parade was also held following an inspection by Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari. Air-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran among others were also present on the occasion.

At the time of the IAF chief’s arrival, an ensign formation performed by 3 Mi-17V5 helicopters did a fly-past led by Wing Commander Vishal Jain.

Newly inducted Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand', and several other aircraft including Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Sukhoi, Mig-29, Jaguar, Rafale, IL-76, C-130J and Hawk will be part of the fly-past. Among helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17 will also be included in the aerial display.

