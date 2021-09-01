New Covid-19 norms in place for international passengers arriving in Mumbai

International passengers arriving from or transiting through United Kingdom, Europe, Middle Eastern countries, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe, will now have to take a mandatory self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The move will come into effect from the midnight of September 3.

The cost of the RT-PCR test will be ₹600 per person. Requisite arrangements have been made at the Mumbai airport for implementation of these fresh guidelines, and the capacity of testing at the airport has been increased to 600 tests per hour.

International passengers travelling to Mumbai from United States or any other country -- except the above --- and who are exiting the Mumbai airport or are taking a connecting flight from Mumbai airport will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report, with the test done 72 hours before the journey, at the Mumbai airport. A RT-PCR test is not mandatory for such passengers on arrival at the Mumbai airport.

The statement was released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, as per guidelines issued by the Union Government for international passengers. The decision has been taken in view of more transmissible variants of SARS-COV-2.

While institutional quarantine is not required anymore as per the new guidelines, all international passengers must give a self-declaration form with an undertaking of home quarantine for 14 days. These forms need to be submitted to officers deployed at the Mumbai airport.

Exemptions granted as per earlier guidelines, for fully vaccinated passengers, or passengers above the age of 65 years, has now been done away with.