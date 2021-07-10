New Covid strains can emerge, virus will keep mutating, says top health expert

With the fear of a possible third wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) looming over, and amid the rising cases of Delta variant across the globe, a top public health expert has cautioned that several new kinds of variants may emerge in the future as it will keep mutating.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Mathew Varghese, public health expert, and former director, St. Stephen’s Hospital, New Delhi, said, “Mutation is normal for viruses and they will keep mutating as long as their viruses are multiplying. That is the norm.”

Dr Varghese added that people need to be prepared for various types of mutants in the future, and stressed on the need to remain vigilant and keep following Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

His remarks come at a time when tourists have been spotted crowding the northern hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to beat the heatwave. Visuals of several of these travellers surfaced on social media where they flouted Covid-19 norms, including roaming around without masks and not maintaining social distance.

Dr Varghese also pointed out that India’s Covid-19 vaccination hasn’t covered as much population as it has in the UK and the US. “Our population hasn't been immunised to the level that we have seen in the US where 50 per cent of the population is immunised. In the UK more than 50 per cent have received two doses. Presently, the numbers that have been immunised in our country are less,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The expert pointed out that the number of persons who have contracted the coronavirus in the popular tourist places where overcrowding is being seen is less because they haven’t been affected by the virus outbreak to that extent.

Dr Verghese further stressed that India has only recently “gone through a massive surge in the second wave,” at the beginning of June, and thus, people need to be careful.

Tips to avoid getting infected with Covid-19

According to Dr Verghese, vigilance needs to be maintained, particularly in areas that are witnessing a rush of tourists. He also suggested wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing while visiting tourist places.

“Don’t touch the mask and if you touch it, then sanitise it. Mask is your essential shield, covering both your nose and mouth,” she added.

Dr Verghese said that soap is always more efficient than sanitiser, and even while sanitising, one should always wash their entire hands and fingers. He has also recommended constant wearing of masks when outside in public areas.