New Delhi Railway Station stampede updates: High-level probe ordered after 16 killed
- 45 Mins ago President Murmu ‘deeply anguished,’ extends condolences over deaths
- 5 Mins ago ‘The incident happened at 9.30 people,’ says eyewitness
- 11 Mins ago Visuals from platform number 14, where 16 people died
- 28 Mins ago ‘Constantly monitoring operations,’ says Delhi LG VK Saxena
- 32 Mins ago 15 people declared dead on arrival at LNJP Hospital
- 42 Mins ago Congress demands transparency on victims as death toll hits 16
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: The death toll from a sudden stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday rose to 16, after initially reporting 15 deaths and several injuries. The incident occurred as massive crowds gathered to board trains for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, one of the largest religious festivals in the world....Read More
Delhi’s caretaker chief minister, Atishi, confirmed the deaths and extended condolences to the victims' families. The AAP leader visited LNJP Hospital, where the victims were admitted, to support their families affected by the tragedy.
“15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others are injured in the incident that occurred at New Delhi railway station,” Chief Casualty Medical Officer, LNJP hospital, said earlier on Saturday.
Delhi LG VK Saxena also visited the injured at LNJP Hospital on Saturday following the stampede and directed officials to ensure relief measures. In a post on X, he said that the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner have been instructed to manage the situation and deploy relief personnel.
Reactions to the stampede
• Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep distress over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery. He assured that authorities are extending necessary support to those affected.
• Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also responded to the incident, saying, “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident,” he wrote on X.
• Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths caused by a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.
• Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised the Centre over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, demanding greater transparency and accountability in handling such situations. He urged the government to immediately disclose the exact number of fatalities and injuries, along with details about missing individuals.
• Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also stressed the need for better crowd management to prevent such tragedies in the future.
What led to the stampede?
• Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board, Dilip Kumar, said that an unusually high number of passengers were present at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, prompting authorities to introduce four additional special trains.
• He mentioned that authorities received reports of a few people fainting, who were subsequently admitted to a local hospital. "We received information that a few people fainted - they have been admitted to a local hospital," he said.
• In response to the overcrowding, entry to the railway station was temporarily restricted to manage the crowd.
• According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident took place when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed.
• He also noted that delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani caused further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.
• Malhotra explained that while authorities anticipated a large crowd, the situation escalated rapidly. "We have expected the crowd, but it all happened in a fraction of time, and hence this situation occurred. The fact-finding will be done by the Railways... After inquiry, we will get to know the reason behind the incident...," he said.
• Dilip Kumar said that a two-member high-level committee has been set up to investigate the incident. "A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The situation is now under control, and passengers have been accommodated on special trains. Train operations at the station are normal," he added.
• According to ANI, reports suggest that approximately 1,500 general tickets were sold, resulting in severe overcrowding, particularly near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1. The ministry of railways, in a statement, confirmed that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the “unfortunate incident.”
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: President Murmu ‘deeply anguished,’ extends condolences over deaths
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended condolences following the deaths of 16 people and multiple injuries in a stampede on Saturday night. The incident occurred due to a massive crowd travelling to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
In a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said, “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured.”
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: ‘The incident happened at 9.30 people,’ says eyewitness
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: Speaking about the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed at least 16 lives, an eyewitness, Ravi, told ANI, "The stampede broke out around 9:30 pm... When people on platform number 13 saw trains on platforms 14 and 15 - they moved towards these platforms. The platforms of the trains were not changed, but the crowd was so huge that it could not be controlled."
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: Visuals from platform number 14, where 16 people died
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: Visuals from platform number 14 at New Delhi Railway Station, where a stampede occurred at 10 PM yesterday, resulting in 16 deaths and multiple injuries.
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: ‘Constantly monitoring operations,’ says Delhi LG VK Saxena
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the lives lost and injuries caused by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.
He stated that he is personally overseeing the response to ensure all necessary measures are taken to assist the affected families.
Posting on social media platform X, Saxena wrote, "There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy."
He directed the chief secretary and police commissioner to take immediate action to manage the situation.
The chief secretary has also been instructed to implement Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) measures and deploy relief personnel at the site.
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: 15 people declared dead on arrival at LNJP Hospital
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: Delhi's caretaker chief minister and AAP leader, Atishi, said on Sunday that around 15 people were brought dead to LNJP Hospital, while an equal number were injured in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.
She extended her condolences to the victims' families, assuring them that they had been informed about the tragedy. Atishi visited LNJP Hospital to support the affected families.
She also mentioned that two AAP MLAs were present at the site and directed hospital authorities to inform them if any families required assistance.
The AAP leader added that 4-5 injured patients are expected to be discharged soon.
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: Congress demands transparency on victims as death toll hits 16
New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, demanding greater transparency and accountability in handling such incidents.
He urged the government to disclose the exact number of deaths and injuries, along with details of missing individuals.
"We demand that the number of dead and injured be declared as soon as possible and the identity of the missing people should also be ensured," Kharge posted on X.
He said that providing immediate medical care to the injured and supporting the victims' families should be the top priority. "Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The injured should be provided with immediate medical treatment," he added.
Kharge also accused the Centre of concealing the truth about the incident and stressed the need to hold those responsible accountable while ensuring measures are taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future.