New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: Passengers jostle with each other to board a train at the New Delhi Railway station, in New Delhi on Saturday, February 15.

New Delhi Railway Station stampede live updates: The death toll from a sudden stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday rose to 16, after initially reporting 15 deaths and several injuries. The incident occurred as massive crowds gathered to board trains for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, one of the largest religious festivals in the world....Read More

Delhi’s caretaker chief minister, Atishi, confirmed the deaths and extended condolences to the victims' families. The AAP leader visited LNJP Hospital, where the victims were admitted, to support their families affected by the tragedy.

“15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others are injured in the incident that occurred at New Delhi railway station,” Chief Casualty Medical Officer, LNJP hospital, said earlier on Saturday.

Delhi LG VK Saxena also visited the injured at LNJP Hospital on Saturday following the stampede and directed officials to ensure relief measures. In a post on X, he said that the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner have been instructed to manage the situation and deploy relief personnel.

Reactions to the stampede

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep distress over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery. He assured that authorities are extending necessary support to those affected.

• Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also responded to the incident, saying, “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident,” he wrote on X.

• Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths caused by a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.

• Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised the Centre over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, demanding greater transparency and accountability in handling such situations. He urged the government to immediately disclose the exact number of fatalities and injuries, along with details about missing individuals.

• Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also stressed the need for better crowd management to prevent such tragedies in the future.

What led to the stampede?

• Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board, Dilip Kumar, said that an unusually high number of passengers were present at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, prompting authorities to introduce four additional special trains.

• He mentioned that authorities received reports of a few people fainting, who were subsequently admitted to a local hospital. "We received information that a few people fainted - they have been admitted to a local hospital," he said.

• In response to the overcrowding, entry to the railway station was temporarily restricted to manage the crowd.

• According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident took place when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed.

• He also noted that delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani caused further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

• Malhotra explained that while authorities anticipated a large crowd, the situation escalated rapidly. "We have expected the crowd, but it all happened in a fraction of time, and hence this situation occurred. The fact-finding will be done by the Railways... After inquiry, we will get to know the reason behind the incident...," he said.

• Dilip Kumar said that a two-member high-level committee has been set up to investigate the incident. "A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The situation is now under control, and passengers have been accommodated on special trains. Train operations at the station are normal," he added.

• According to ANI, reports suggest that approximately 1,500 general tickets were sold, resulting in severe overcrowding, particularly near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1. The ministry of railways, in a statement, confirmed that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the “unfortunate incident.”