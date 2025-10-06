New DoT tool targets phishing risks from fraudulent bank sites

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced a new feature called ‘Trusted Contact Details’ on its Sanchar Saathi portal, currently in the Beta stage, to counter phishing by allowing users to look up and verify official contact details and websites of all banks and financial institutions. Representational image. (Shutterstock)

By entering the name, website, email, or phone number of a bank or institution, people can confirm whether the information is genuine.

“This empowers users to make informed decisions and prevent potential frauds,” the portal says.

A senior DoT official said the new feature was developed to address the growing risks posed by misleading search results. “On platforms like Google, sponsored links often appear at the top of search results. The problem is that some of these links can direct unsuspecting users to fraudulent websites that look similar to genuine banking portals,” the official explained.

“To prevent such misuse, we reached out to banks and financial institutions and asked them to share their verified details with us,” the official added, requesting anonymity. “These details have now been uploaded on the Sanchar Saathi portal, so that people can cross-check and ensure they are engaging only with authentic websites and contact numbers.”

As part of the ‘Trusted Contact Details’ initiative, DoT has onboarded verified information from nearly 150 banks and financial institutions, making them accessible through the Sanchar Saathi portal. These include both public and private sector banks such as HDFC, ICICI, and Punjab National Bank, as well as financial service providers like Jio Payments Bank and Airtel Payments Bank.

The DoT plans to move the ‘Trusted Contact Details’ feature, which is already available for public use, out of the Beta stage and roll it out officially by the end of this year.

“We’re waiting a little longer so that more institutions can upload their data,” the official said, explaining why the feature is still in the beta stage.

The Sanchar Saathi portal, launched by DoT, is a citizen-centric platform that provides various tools to manage mobile services and enhance security, including checking and blocking stolen phones, verifying connections in your name, and reporting fraudulent communications.