New education policy will pave path for Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

PM Modi on Friday told students of Vishva-Bharati university that India’s new education policy is aimed at laying the foundations of a self-reliance. Addressing the convocation ceremony virtually, Modi said, “This education policy is a major milestone in the making of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The new National Education Policy also breaks old restrictions and allows students to realize their full potential.”

“It allows flexibility in selection of subjects and medium of instruction. The policy promotes entrepreneurship and self employment; research and innovation,” the Prime Minister further added.

The Prime Minister further added that scholars across the nation have recently gained free access to lakhs of journals by the Centre. He also outlined that in the Union Budget this year ₹50,000-crore has been set aside for research for the next 5 yea through the National Research Foundation.

PM Modi also asked the students of Visva-Bharati to prepare a vision document and aim to develop the villages around Visva-Bharati and make them self-reliant. He said that Visva Bharati students should focus on propagating the artisanal and cultural aspects of the rural areas and villages that surround the campus to the entire world. He also said that the idea of Visva Bharati built by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore was to ensure that whoever studies in this university looks at the world from an Indian perspective.

PM Modi also highlighted that before India adopted the Western mode of education in schools and colleges, Thomas Munro, who was former governor of Madras Presidency when India was under colonial rule, had realised the importance of Indian education. He lauded Rabindranath Tagore for bringing self-reliance in the education system of the country through Visva Bharati university.

The event which was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic was also attended by West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Visva-Bharati vice chancellor professor Vidyut Chakraborty.