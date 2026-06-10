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New FIR against Abhishek Banerjee for 2018 attack on local Bengal BJP leader

The complainant Abhijit Das alias Bobby, was fielded by the BJP against Banerjee from Diamond Harbour in the 2014 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 07:49 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
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A new first information report (FIR) was registered against Trinamool Congress National (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee late on Tuesday in connection with a December 2018 attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

An FIR has been registered against Abhishek Banerjee, police said. (PTI)

The complainant Abhijit Das alias Bobby, was fielded by the BJP against Banerjee from Diamond Harbour in the 2014 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He lost to Banerjee by a margin of around 7,10,930 votes in 2024.

“We were attacked on December 21, 2018 on our way to attend a party meeting at Kapat Hat in Diamond Harbour by goons backed by Abhishek Banerjee. I was so severely beaten up that I can’t walk properly now and need some assistance. We approached the police at that time. Three to four days after the incident I lodged a complaint with the police. In 2023 I led a demonstration to know what actions were taken in the case, but I never received any satisfactory information,” he said. 

Banerjee along with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee went to Delhi on Saturday to attend a meeting of the INDIA bloc on Monday. 

 
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