Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Reshuffle and appointments: List of new governors set to take charge

Reshuffle and appointments: List of new governors set to take charge

india news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:49 AM IST

Reshuffle and appointment: Supreme Court judge Nazeer was appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh. Here's a list of the reshuffles and the appointments made by the President

Ladakh Lt. Governor RK Mathur has been replaced by governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig BD Mishra (retd).(PTI)
ByMallika Soni

Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer have been appointed as governors following President Droupadi Murmi's order, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique. This comes as the resignations of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and lieutenant governor of Ladakh RK Mathur have been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, C P Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Gulab Chand Kataria have been nominated as governors in Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam respectively while BS Koshyari has been replaced by Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais.

RK Mathur's place was given to governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig BD Mishra (retd) and retired Supreme Court judge Nazeer was appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh. Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd) was given the position of governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

Read more: BD Mishra appointed as new lieutenant governor of Ladakh

Here's a list of the reshuffles and the appointments made by the President:

  1. Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik is now the governor of Arunachal Pradesh.
  2. Lakshman Prasad Acharya has taken over as governor of Sikkim.
  3. C.P. Radhakrishnan has become the governor of Jharkhand.
  4. Shiv Pratap Shukla is the new governor of Himachal Pradesh.
  5. Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as governor of Assam.
  6. Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer will take charge as governor of Andhra Pradesh.
  7. Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the governor of Andhra Pradesh has been appointed as governor of Chhattisgarh.
  8. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, currently governor of Chhattisgarh will take over as governor of Manipur.
  9. La. Ganesan, governor of Manipur will now be the governor of Nagaland
  10. Phagu Chauhan, governor of Bihar is now the governor of Meghalaya
  11. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, governor of Himachal Pradesh will take over as governor of Bihar.
  12. Ramesh Bais, governor of Jharkhand has been appointed as governor of Maharashtra.
  13. Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), governor of Arunachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Lt. governor of Ladakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
droupadi murmu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP