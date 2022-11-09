New leadership has emerged in Himachal Congress after Virbhadra’s death: Sukhu

Himachal Congress campaign committee chairperson and party candidate from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, said there is no infighting in the Congress and described “inefficiency” of chief minister Jairam Thakur, as the biggest election issue. In an interview, he said a new leadership has emerged in the Himachal Congress after party veteran Virbhadra Singh’s death in July 2021. Edited excerpts:

What is the biggest election issue?

The biggest election issue is the failure of chief minister Jairam Thakur on all fronts and his failure to implement the BJP manifesto for 2017 elections. He failed to implement even a single promise. The BJP promised clean and efficient government and Jairam gave most the inefficient and corrupt government in the state. High inflation, unemployment and inefficiency of the government are main electoral issues.

Why do you think Congress will win this election?

There are two reasons for it. People in Himachal are ideologically with the Congress and second is that they have faith in the new leadership of the party. A new leadership has emerged in the Himachal Congress and people are showing full faith in them.

What do you mean by new leadership?

After the death of Virbhadra Singh, new leadership has emerged. There is no legacy leadership. A new leadership has replaced legacy leadership.

Who are the new leaders?

Mukesh Agnihotri (leader of opposition in the outgoing Himachal assembly) and I.

There are so many CM candidates in the Congress.

What is wrong in every candidate having a CM aspiration? We have 68 CM candidates and anyone of them can become the CM. After Virbhadra’s death, there are no groups in the Himachal Congress. All of us are together to win the polls.

There is said to be leadership vacuum in Himachal Congress?

People will decide who would be leader of Congress in Himachal. In BJP, it is post of prime minister and home minister, which decides who the leader is. In Congress, people decide the leader and after elections, you would come to know who the leader is. I am addressing rallies in different parts of the state and people are welcoming me.

What are your promises to people?

After coming to power, we will bring a transparency law for all public representatives and bureaucrats to declare their assets, liabilities and source of income for buying properties. I want transparency in public life. We will also address issues of all sections of the society and give employment to five lakh youth. We will implement the 10 guarantees of the Congress fully. One of our first decisions will be to implement the old pension scheme.

