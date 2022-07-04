‘New Maharashtra government is ED government….': Devendra Fadnavis explains

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday slammed his rivals after the Eknath Shinde government easily managed to win the floor test with 164 votes in the 288-member house. Amid jibes from Shiv Sena leaders, Fadnavis said that the new government was indeed an “ED government”. “Yes, it is an ED government - the Eknath-Devendra government.”

His comments came a day after the state assembly witnessed chants of "ED, ED" against an MLA - Yamini Yashwant Jadhav, who had switched sides - suggesting that her siding with Team Shinde was linked to the central probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate. Her husband, Yashwant Jadhav, who is also with the Shinde camp now, has faced ED summons in the past.

During the 11-day long rebellion by Eknath Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut often referred to the fear of possible action by the central agency as the reason behind the growing strength of the Shinde faction. Raut, who was summoned last week over a money laundering case, on Saturday claimed: "I too got an offer to join the rebel camp in Guwahati. But I did not go."

As the state assembly convened for the second day on Monday for a special session, Fadnavis slammed the rivals in his address: “Earlier, we had the majority with the alliance but could not form the government. Now a true Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister.”

“Maharashtra's politics is different. No matter how big an opponent someone is, we go to each other. This is how politics should be. The ego of power is useless. Maharashtra experienced many unfortunate incidents during the intervening period,” he said further justifying the alliance.

Troubles are growing for the Shiv Sena even after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government within two years. After the BJP’s Rahul Narwekar was elected as the speaker, he reinstated Shinde as the leader of the legislature party despite Uddhav Thackeray’s action last week. Team Uddhav’s chief whip has also been removed. The Supreme Court has now been moved after the new whip suggested action against some of the legislators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON