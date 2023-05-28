‘Privilege to witness moment of history’: Jaishankar on new Parliament inauguration

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Sunday hailed the inauguration of the new Parliament complex, calling it a ‘privilege to witness a moment of history’. New Parliament Building inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday (Twitter Photo)

“A privilege to witness a moment of history-the inauguration of India’s new Parliament by PM @narendramodi. This is a statement of #Atmanirbharbharat, of our traditions and achievements as much as of our aspirations. Our democratic heritage, practices and values are a key aspect of our foreign policy. Confident that this new Parliament will be a vibrant forum for greater international exchanges”, the minister tweeted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new parliament building which also hosts the historic ‘Sengol’. The first phase of the inauguration took place with Vedic rituals and ‘sarva dharma prarthana’ (multi-faith prayer) ceremony.



In the second phase of the inauguration, the prime minister arrived at the new parliament complex. Addressing the MPs and ministers present in the new House, Modi termed the new building a ‘symbol of the aspiration of the 140 crore people of India’. “The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India)", he said.



The event was attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, union ministers, chief ministers YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Eknath Shinde, Yogi Adityanath and Neiphiu Rio, foreign envoys, MPs and people from all walks of life.

