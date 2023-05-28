In first address from new Parliament, PM Modi trounces ‘colonial mindset’, says May 28 will be etched in India's history

In his first address from the new Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said in the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal and “May 28 is such a day”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives for the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Amid chants of "Modi" "Modi" and a standing ovation, the prime minister walked into the new Parliament building, he had inaugurated in a ceremony earlier this morning. Modi arrived at the chamber of the new Parliament building for the second phase of the inauguration ceremony.

“The new Parliament isn't just a building, it is the symbol of the aspiration of the 140 crore people of India. It gives a message to the world about India's determination,” Modi said.

Modi said the new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India. “The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India),” Modi said at the event attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, chief ministers YS Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.

“Several years of foreign rule stole our pride from us. Today, India has left behind that colonial mindset,” Modi said.

Speaking on the historic Sengol from Tamil Nadu, Modi said, “It was installed in Parliament today. In the Chola empire, it (Sengol) was considered a symbol of the Kartavya path (path of duty), Seva Path (path of service) and Rashtra path (path of the nation)."

The first phase of the ceremony started early this morning with Vedic rituals and a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony.

“More than just a building, the new Parliament encompasses the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people. It sends a powerful message to the world about India's unwavering determination,” Modi said.

The prime minister said India's democracy was its inspiration, the Constitution its resolve and Parliament was the best representative of this inspiration and resolution.

He said the new Parliament building was the perfect example of the co-existence of the old and new.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh read out messages from President Droupadi Murmu and vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON