How religious leaders reacted as PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

BySreelakshmi B
May 28, 2023 01:05 PM IST

Several religious leaders lauded PM Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the new building, which also houses the historic “Sengol".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's new Parliament building on Sunday. It is a modern complex built as part of the government's grand plan to give a makeover to the British colonial-era architecture in the nation's capital. Several religious leaders lauded the prime minister for the inauguration of the new building which also houses the historic “Sengol”.

PM Modi inaugurates new parliament building(Twitter/ Narendra Modi)
Here are some of the reactions:

  • “PM Modi has all the ‘sadgunas’”, said Kamatchi Dasar Swami of Avinashi Mutt.

  • “The new Parliament House has been inaugurated today. I offered prayers according to Buddhist rituals. Everyone should work for the growth of the country unitedly and keep politics aside," Lama Chosphel Zotpa, president of Himalaya Buddhist Cultural Association said.
  • 18th pontiff of Vellakuruchi Adheenam from Tamil Nadu who arrived in Delhi ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament said, “Today is a very important day for India as the new Parliament building will be inaugurated. The 'Sengol' will be installed near the Speaker's chair. The PM honoured all the Adheenams yesterday.”

“I feel very proud to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. PM Modi has always stood proudly with the Tamil culture and Tamil people. Modi ji is the first PM who invited Tamil Adheenams and proudly encourages the Tamil culture in the Parliament,” Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal, the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam said.

Religious leaders of 12 faiths performed ‘Sarvdharma’ prayers at the new parliament during the inauguration ceremony. The ceremony commenced at 7:30 am with a havan (a ritualistic fire ceremony) and a formal opening by Prime Minister Modi.

