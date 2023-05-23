'Welcome Modi': Narendra Modi flies high in the Sydney sky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently on a three-day visit to Australia. When PM Modi arrived in Sydney, he was greeted with a thunderous welcome. Members of the Indian diaspora waited with dhols and flags to welcome PM Modi, chanting his name along with slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ However, this isn't all. A video shared by ANI shows a recreational aircraft spelling out PM Modi's name to welcome him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name spelled from a recreational aircraft.(Twitter/@ANI)

"'Welcome Modi' spelled by a recreational aircraft's contrails before the community event in Sydney, Australia," wrote ANI as they shared the video. The clip shows an aircraft spelling out the PM's name to welcome him to Sydney. This post was shared just an hour ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 6,000 times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

When PM Modi arrived in Sydney, officials, including Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell, welcomed him. PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, during his visit.

According to the Australian government's official statement, the leaders will discuss trade and investment at their bilateral meeting, as well as efforts to increase trade between the two nations through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people ties, renewable energy, and defense and security cooperation.