‘Self-glorifying authoritarian’ PM inaugurated new Parliament building: Congress

Hours after the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, the Congress once again took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that a “self-glorifying authoritarian PM with utter disdain for parliamentary procedures” had opened the new complex and that the inauguration was being considered rather as a coronation than an inauguration. New Parliament Building inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday (Twitter Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while issuing his reaction over a tweet said, “Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also took to Twitter to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government. He listed the events that had taken place in the past same day as the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“On this day, May 28th: 1. Nehru, the person who did the most to nurture Parliamentary democracy in India, was cremated in 1964. 2. Savarkar, the person whose ideological ecosystem led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, was born in 1883.”

Ramesh also said that on this day President Droupadi Murmu– the first Adivasi to become President– is not allowed to fulfil her constitutional duties and inaugurate the new Parliament building.

Targeting PM Modi, he said, “A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023. 5. Fabrication of facts by Distorians and the drum-beating of the media hits new lows in 2023.”

Congress leader and MP KC Venugopal attacked the Centre and PM Modi for not inviting the former and the current Presidents of India to the inauguration.

“At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, then Hon’ble President Sh. Ramnath Kovind was kept away from the ceremony. At its inauguration, President Droupadi Murmu was sidelined,” he wrote on Twitter.

Venugopal said it is the “upper caste, and anti-backwards” mindset of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) because of which they are denied the respect that their high constitutional office deserves.”

“Their deliberate exclusion shows PM Modi will use them as tokens for his electoral politics, but will not allow them to be part of such significant and historic occasions,” the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) urged the Union government to “Stop undermining the great Parliamentary democracy”.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien attacked the prime minister on nine years of his government saying, “Now that PM Modi is done with his ‘I Only Love Myself Day’, let us remind him of how he and his government have mocked and insulted Parliament in the last nine years.”

He said that the PM has answered ‘ZERO’ questions in Parliament and the number of bills scrutinised by Parliamentary committees has come down from seven out of 10 bills earlier, to just one out of 10 bills now.

“The number of Ordinances promulgated by the Modi government has more than doubled compared to earlier. Eight sessions of Parliament have been adjourned before the scheduled date. It has been four years, but there is still no Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha,” the TMC leader said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar while speaking to reporters today said that he was “happy” that he was not a part of the inauguration.

“I saw the event in the morning. I am happy I didn’t go there. I am worried after seeing whatever happened there. Are we taking the country backwards? Was this event for limited people only?”, Pawar told the media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, inaugurated the new parliament building on Sunday amid a boycott by opposition parties, which insisted President Draupadi Murmu, the highest authority of the nation, instead inaugurate the building.

Communist Party of India leader Binoy Viswam took to Twitter and said, “Salutes to shenkol, beatings to wrestler girls! This beginning testify the course of new Parliament. Ruthless fascist autocracy guide its way. When PM bowed before Savarkar, Country remembered his mercy petitions. They will try to use new Parliament for Adani and FDI. We will fight it.”

Several Opposition parties have also boycotted the event contending that the “President and not the PM should inaugurate the new Parliament building”.

The parties have accused the Modi-led government of ‘disrespecting’ the President’s chair. The BJP has rubbished the charge.

The new Parliament building is part of the revamped Central Vista project, the construction of which started in 2019. Built at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, the new Parliament has three storeys and a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. During the ceremony today, the Union Finance Ministry will also launch a ₹75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament.

At the inauguration of the New Parliament House, the PM placed the historical and sacred “Sengol” in the Parliament House. A special ₹75 coin will be launched to commemorate the inauguration of the New Parliament building.

