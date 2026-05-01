The Karnataka government is weighing a statewide policy framework designed to improve preparedness and response to heatwaves, as rising temperatures and climate pressures increase risks to public health and infrastructure.

New policy framework aims to strengthen heatwave preparedness in Karnataka

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The proposed Karnataka Heatwave Resilience & Integrated Heat Action Management Framework – 2026 sets out a detailed plan to establish a coordinated system for managing extreme heat across districts. The framework, submitted by the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, outlines institutional changes, emergency response mechanisms and long-term climate adaptation measures.

“The framework presents a comprehensive and climate-responsive roadmap to strengthen Karnataka’s preparedness, emergency response systems, and public health protection against increasing heatwave risks,” the proposal states.

At its core, the plan calls for a structured governance model led by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. It proposes appointing a State Chief Heat Officer and designating District Nodal Heat Officers across all districts to oversee local implementation and coordination.

“The framework recommends the appointment of a State Chief Heat Officer under KSDMA along with designated District Nodal Heat Officers in all districts to ensure coordinated implementation,” it states.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal stresses coordination among multiple departments, including Revenue, Health, Labour, Education, Urban Development, Transport and Rural Development, along with municipal bodies, police and water supply agencies. Each district would be required to prepare a Heat Action Plan, supported by early warning systems linked to meteorological data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal stresses coordination among multiple departments, including Revenue, Health, Labour, Education, Urban Development, Transport and Rural Development, along with municipal bodies, police and water supply agencies. Each district would be required to prepare a Heat Action Plan, supported by early warning systems linked to meteorological data. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Emergency response measures outlined in the plan include the creation of hydration points, shaded shelters and cooling centres in public spaces. Government hospitals would establish dedicated “Cool Rooms” to treat heatstroke cases, while oral rehydration solutions would be distributed in schools, bus stands, labour camps and other public institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emergency response measures outlined in the plan include the creation of hydration points, shaded shelters and cooling centres in public spaces. Government hospitals would establish dedicated “Cool Rooms” to treat heatstroke cases, while oral rehydration solutions would be distributed in schools, bus stands, labour camps and other public institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The proposal includes mandatory district-level Heat Action Plans, IMD-integrated early warning systems, public hydration infrastructure, shaded shelters, cooling centres, and dedicated ‘Cool Rooms’ in Government hospitals,” the document states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The proposal includes mandatory district-level Heat Action Plans, IMD-integrated early warning systems, public hydration infrastructure, shaded shelters, cooling centres, and dedicated ‘Cool Rooms’ in Government hospitals,” the document states. {{/usCountry}}

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Worker safety and preventive healthcare form a key part of the strategy. The proposal recommends mandatory rest periods for outdoor workers during peak afternoon heat, alongside training programmes for ASHA workers and emergency responders. Public awareness campaigns on hydration and heat-related illness prevention are also included. “The framework also focuses on preventive public health measures and worker safety through mandatory rest periods for outdoor workers during peak afternoon temperatures,” it notes.

In urban areas, the framework introduces a Climate-Resilient Urban Cooling Mission, targeting Bengaluru and other cities. Measures include increasing tree cover, implementing cool roof technologies, using reflective materials in road construction, building shaded pedestrian pathways and installing cooling-enabled bus shelters. The plan also calls for rejuvenating water bodies to mitigate urban heat buildup.

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The proposal identifies vulnerable groups as a priority, including construction workers, street vendors, children, elderly residents, homeless individuals, traffic police personnel, public transport workers and agricultural labourers.

To strengthen coordination, the framework recommends integrating heat management into the state’s broader disaster response and health surveillance systems. It envisions a real-time Heat Emergency Response Network supported by digital dashboards and geographic information system-based mapping to track high-risk zones.

“By combining scientific planning, institutional coordination, public health preparedness, climate adaptation strategies, and citizen-centric governance, the framework envisions Karnataka becoming a national leader in heatwave resilience,” the document states.

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