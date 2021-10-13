Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Pragati Maidan will host G-20 summit in 2023: Union minister
india news

New Pragati Maidan will host G-20 summit in 2023: Union minister

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM-GatiShakti national master plan at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi.
Prime Minister Modi at the launch event of the new exhibition complex at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.(Photo via ANI)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 03:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

The new Pragati Maidan in the national capital will host the G-20 summit in 2023, Union minister Piyush Goyal announced at the launch of the new exhibition complex (Exhibition Halls 2 to 5) in Delhi on Wednesday.

"PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan will give a push and direction to various development plans and will also encourage investments. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 summit will be held here in 2023 for the first time," said Goyal who is the minister of textiles, minister of commerce and industry, as well as minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan today for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan.

The 100-crore master plan is a step in the direction of the Prime Minister's larger agenda to build Next Generation Infrastructure to improve Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.



PM GatiShakti aims to keep the public and business community aware of the upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas, and the surrounding environment.

It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports and UDAN as well as economic zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agricultural zones to improve connectivity to make Indian businesses more competitive.

PM-GatiShakti will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).


pragati maidan g-20 summit
