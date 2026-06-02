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New railway zone for Andhra comes into operation

The South Coast Railway zone officially launched in Visakhapatnam, enhancing regional transport and tourism in Andhra Pradesh, fulfilling a long-held dream.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 06:02 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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A separate railway zone for Andhra Pradesh – the South Coast Railway zone – came into existence on Monday, with officials formally launching their operations at its new zonal headquarters at Visakhapatnam.

New railway zone for Andhra comes into operation

Union minister for civil aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, along with government whip Bendalam Ashok, formally unveiled the welcome board of South Coast Railway zone at AS Peta railway station on the Andhra-Odisha border region of Ichchapuram mandal in the morning.

Speaking to reporters after performing the traditional inaugural rituals and planting a sapling to mark the occasion, Rammohan Naidu recalled that he had fought for the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone issue several times in Parliament and recalled staging a protest at Ichchapuram Railway Station during the movement for the railway zone.

Expressing happiness over the launch of the South Coast Railway zone while serving as a Union minister, Rammohan Naidu said the administrative operations of the new railway zone had officially commenced from Visakhapatnam from Monday.

The new South Coastal Railway zone comprises Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal divisions. The Waltair division of East Coast Railway was bifurcated in two parts. One part of it, named as Rayagada division, has been made part of the existing East Coast Railway zone and the remaining, renamed as Visakhapatnam division, has become part of the new South Coast Railway.

The existing jurisdiction of Khurda Road division of East Coast Railway, comprising 53 km long Palasa-Ichchapuram line, will now be part of the Visakhapatnam division of South Coast Railway.

The new railway zone will have a total length of 463 km railway line, including Ichchapuram- Palasa– Visakhapatnam – Duvvada (270 km); Vizianagaram- Kuneru (102 km); Naupada junction – Paralakhemundi (39 km); Bobbili junction – Salur (17 km); besides peripheral lines such as Simhachalam North - Duvvada bypass; Vadalapudi – Duvvada; and Visakhapatnam –Jaggayapalem (total 35 km).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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