'New record': Border police personnel perform yoga at 24K feet | Video

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team of mountaineers created a new record of practicing Yoga at high altitude.In a video shared by the ITBP official handle, The team of mountaineers demonstrated yoga at a height of 22,850 feet in snow conditions ahead of International Yoga Day. Earlier, the ITBP team had scaled the peak of Mount Abi Gamin which is 24,131 feet high, chanting slogans of ‘Badri Vishal Ki Jai’, ANI had reported.

The ITBP holds the distinction of successfully completing more than 230 mountaineering expedition.

Abi Gamin is located in the central Himalayas at the culminating point of the Zaskar Range. It is situated on the watershed of the upper Alaknanda and Dhauli rivers between the famous Mana and Niti passes on the Indo-Tibetan border.

Abi Gamin is the second highest peak in the immediate region, after Kamet. It is also one of the fifteen seven thousand meter peaks of Uttarakhand, and as such it is a significant peak.

Raised in 1962, the Force started scaling the Himalayan peaks in the late 1960s and at times, its formidable mountaineer's teams scaled 9 peaks in a single calendar year. It scaled many unclimbed peaks in the high Himalayas.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 to raise awareness across the world about the benefits of yoga. The United Nations on December 11, 2014 had proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of yoga. The draft resolution to establish the International Day of yoga was proposed by India and was endorsed by 175 member states.

(With ANI inputs)

