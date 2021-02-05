News updates from HT: Organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala for flouting Covid norms and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

For flouting Covid-19 norms, organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala

The Kerala police on Friday registered a case against organisers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) public meeting in Thrissur addressed by party president J P Nadda for alleged violations of Covid-19 protocols. Read more

Five bridges between India and Nepal in Pithoragarh allowed to open for traffic

The Pithoragarh district administration has ordered the opening of all five bridges on the Indo-Nepal border on a daily basis from Friday. Read more

'Nails on BJP’s political coffin..': RLD leader on farmers' protest

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice president Jayant Chaudhary said on Friday that the government’s policies will not work against farmers. Read more

Odisha unveils welfare projects for villages caught in border row with Andhra

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday unveiled a slew of developmental projects for the villages bordering Andhra Pradesh in Koraput district. Read more

'I am getting better': Rhea Chakraborty's response to paparazzi when asked how she's doing

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at her gym on Friday, and asked by the paparazzi how she was doing, she replied in Hindi, "I'm getting better." Read more

'When is he going to play': Michael Vaughan slams 'ridiculous decision' made by Team India in first Test against England

There was a big surprise when India named their playing XI for the first Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Read more

Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta designs

Ace Bollywood couturier Arpita Mehta has not only dressed celebrities including A-lactors, but she is also now releasing a coffee table book, The Mirror. Read more

Apple iPhone SE is more popular than newer iPhone models

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series smartphones in October last year. Yet, it isn’t as popular as the company’s four-year-old iPhone SE. Read more

His adopted dog saved his life when he had a stroke. Here’s what the canine did

Pet parents know all too well that they’ll go any lengths to ensure their furry friends are happy and safe. Read more

Watch: 'LJP did a contemptuous thing': JDU chief RCP Singh | On The Record﻿