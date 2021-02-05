News updates from HT: Organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala for flouting Covid norms and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
For flouting Covid-19 norms, organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala
The Kerala police on Friday registered a case against organisers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) public meeting in Thrissur addressed by party president J P Nadda for alleged violations of Covid-19 protocols. Read more
Five bridges between India and Nepal in Pithoragarh allowed to open for traffic
The Pithoragarh district administration has ordered the opening of all five bridges on the Indo-Nepal border on a daily basis from Friday. Read more
'Nails on BJP’s political coffin..': RLD leader on farmers' protest
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice president Jayant Chaudhary said on Friday that the government’s policies will not work against farmers. Read more
Odisha unveils welfare projects for villages caught in border row with Andhra
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday unveiled a slew of developmental projects for the villages bordering Andhra Pradesh in Koraput district. Read more
'I am getting better': Rhea Chakraborty's response to paparazzi when asked how she's doing
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at her gym on Friday, and asked by the paparazzi how she was doing, she replied in Hindi, "I'm getting better." Read more
'When is he going to play': Michael Vaughan slams 'ridiculous decision' made by Team India in first Test against England
There was a big surprise when India named their playing XI for the first Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Read more
Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta designs
Ace Bollywood couturier Arpita Mehta has not only dressed celebrities including A-lactors, but she is also now releasing a coffee table book, The Mirror. Read more
Apple iPhone SE is more popular than newer iPhone models
Apple launched the iPhone 12 series smartphones in October last year. Yet, it isn’t as popular as the company’s four-year-old iPhone SE. Read more
His adopted dog saved his life when he had a stroke. Here’s what the canine did
Pet parents know all too well that they’ll go any lengths to ensure their furry friends are happy and safe. Read more
Watch: 'LJP did a contemptuous thing': JDU chief RCP Singh | On The Record
Disruptions continue to affect Lok Sabha proceedings on Day 4
4G Mubarak! tweets Abdullah with mobile internet services being restored in J-K
- The demand for the restoration of high-speed internet had been growing in the Union territory from past many months.
India fastest to cross 5 million-mark on Covid vaccination, says health ministry
Will you get your driving license without test? Check here
Supreme Court lawyer arrested for raping woman working in his office: Cops
'Better late than never,' tweets Omar Abdullah as 4G services restored in J&K
News updates from HT: Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites
Couple suspects kin of practising 'black magic', kills their son
Agriculture minister fires ‘khoon ki kheti’ jibe at Congress in Parliament
5 including 2 women held for extortion bid of ₹50 lakh from Kumaon jeweller
- According to the police, a phone call was made from Sitarganj jail by a caller who is serving life imprisonment.
