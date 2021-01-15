New weather radars set up in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

Two new doppler radar weather stations were on Friday set up at Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh’s Kufri to improve the localised forecasting and help avert devastation due to natural disasters such as landslides, floods, and cloud bursts by issuing advance warnings about them, officials said. The forecasts are expected to provide critical information to tourists and pilgrims before they plan visits to remote and vulnerable locations in the Himalayas.

The launch of the stations coincided with India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s 146th Foundation Day.

Officials said the Mukteshwar station is expected to provide weather information particularly to pilgrims of the Chardham Yatra and Kailash Mansarovar and the one in Kufri to tourists visiting popular tourist destinations there.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said his state is vulnerable to natural disasters and advance information on extreme weather will be very valuable. “Another doppler radar will come up at Surkanda which is very remote... a ropeway is being constructed there and officials can approach the place in a more effective manner. Another doppler radar station will also come up at Lansdowne which is more accessible.” Rawat said Uttarakhand requires scientific information in dealing with the impacts of the climate crisis.

More doppler radars will come up in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and Dalhousie. “Cloud bursts have increased in both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This [radars] can go a long way in averting disasters,” said Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.