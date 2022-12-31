New Year’s Eve: Advance bookings, big bucks for DJs

With no restrictions and night curfews this year for New Year’s Eve (NYE), it’s raining money for DJs after almost two years of muted celebrations due to the pandemic. Interestingly, tier-2 cities are being preferred by many, in case sudden curbs are introduced in the metro cities. However, Delhi and Mumbai have retained their top spot for party scenes. DJs reveal that the charges for NYE have gone up to ₹18 lakh, as partygoers and organisers want to go all out this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DJ Sumit Sethi says, “This is the only day for us to make good money. There have been multiple queries from Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and even Dubai, but this year, I will be sticking to Delhi.”

DJs are excited about keeping the crowds entertained. DJ Suketu shares, “The situation has improved after so many years. People are relaxed and there’s no Covid-19 fear at the moment. I got seven requests, but I have locked Ranchi this time, as I have played in all big cities throughout the year. Also, if there’s a chance of a night curfew, it will most likely be implemented in metro cities first, leading to lastminute cancellations. The smaller cities are not impacted much.”

The advance booking are not just limited to this year’s NYE. Some DJs have received requests for NYE 2023, already. DJ AJ says, “For NYE 2022, I was booked around June for a private NYE party of 350 guests in Jaipur, where guests are even flying in from the US. Queries have started coming in for next year’s NYE too.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DJ Gouri adds, “I will be playing at a hotel in Gurugram with Juggy D. I got queries from Agra, Kochi and Goa, but I chose Delhi-NCR.”

Talking about the fees for NYE, DJ Suketu says, “It starts from ₹25,000 and go up to ₹18 lakhs for a 3 to 3.5 hours set.” Similarly, DJ AJ and DJ Gouri add that DJs are the heart and soul of any party and the charges for this special night can easily be double or more, and organisers are willing to shell out the money without negotiations.