Newly inducted minister made to take oath again

Bengaluru Shankar B Patil Munenakopppa, the legislator from Navalgund on Wednesday was made to take his oath as minister for a second time as he mistakenly took oath of office twice, according to a statement by the Raj Bhavan. “It is observed that Shri Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa while taking the Oath of Office and secrecy as minister has taken the oath of office twice and has not read the oath of secrecy,” according to a statement by the special secretary to the governor.

“Hence, Shri Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa was recalled to Raj Bhavan and the Honble Governor of Karnataka administered the oath of office and secrecy once again in the evening,” the statement added.