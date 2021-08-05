Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Newly inducted minister made to take oath again
india news

Newly inducted minister made to take oath again

Bengaluru Shankar B Patil Munenakopppa, the legislator from Navalgund on Wednesday was made to take his oath as minister for a second time as he mistakenly took oath of office twice, according to a statement by the Raj Bhavan
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 01:11 AM IST
HT Image

Bengaluru Shankar B Patil Munenakopppa, the legislator from Navalgund on Wednesday was made to take his oath as minister for a second time as he mistakenly took oath of office twice, according to a statement by the Raj Bhavan. “It is observed that Shri Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa while taking the Oath of Office and secrecy as minister has taken the oath of office twice and has not read the oath of secrecy,” according to a statement by the special secretary to the governor.

“Hence, Shri Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa was recalled to Raj Bhavan and the Honble Governor of Karnataka administered the oath of office and secrecy once again in the evening,” the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP