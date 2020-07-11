News updates from Hindustan Times: 100% electrification of railways approved by PM Modi, says Piyush Goyal and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:29 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi has approved 100% electrification of Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a programme for 100% electrification of Indian Railways, Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Read More

‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday predicted a post-Covid world where differences and issues of trust between countries will sharpen along with a rise in nationalistic approach leading to an “acceleration of a trend seen before” the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Read More

Complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban, Rural districts from July 14-22

The Karnataka government on Saturday imposed complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from July 14 to July 22 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

Read More

A Suitable Boy trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu are engaged in a forbidden romance

The first trailer for BBC One’s A Suitable Boy TV adaptation, directed by Mira Nair, has been released. The series is based on the novel by Vikram Seth, and stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Dugal, among others.

Read More

‘Don’t know when opportunity will come but I’m ready’: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from India’s ODI setup after India’s series against South Africa in 2018. Two years later, Rahane is ready to make a comeback into the Indian team and the batsman isn’t fretting over which position to bat at.

Read More

Apple iOS 14 Public Beta: Quick thoughts

Apple’s iOS 14 in now available as public beta and literally anyone can download it on their eligible iPhones. This means, you can experience all the latest features that will be coming in the stable version later this year.

Read More

Valentina Sampaio makes history as first trans model to feature in Sports Illustrated

Valentina Sampaio, a Brazilian model has made history by becoming the first ever transgender model to feature in the swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated magazine.

Read More

It’s Viral: Man shares the encouraging email his dad sent after he got rejected in an interview

Failure maybe a part of human life, but that doesn’t make it is any easier to face rejections. However, it certainly gets easy when you have someone by your side to motivate you and give you the courage to move on in life. Most often than not, that pillar of support turns out to be our parents, just like this man whose dad sent him an email after he was rejected in an interview.

Read More

Assam rains: Dibrugarh flooded, villages commute via boats; over 3.4 lakh affected

The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated as vast areas of two more districts were inundated, affecting 1.70 lakh more people, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a report. Villages near Dibrugarh were flooded and people were seen using boats to commute. The water level of the Brahmaputra river rose past the danger mark.

Watch the video for more details.