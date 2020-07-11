e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru

As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru

Out of Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally of 36,216 Bengaluru alone has reported more than 15,000 cases.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bengaluru City Police and Nightingales Medical Trust jointly organised Covid-19 health checkup to police Personnel at Police Commissioner’s Office.
Bengaluru City Police and Nightingales Medical Trust jointly organised Covid-19 health checkup to police Personnel at Police Commissioner’s Office.(ANI)
         

Karnataka government will impose complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 to check rising cases of Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Saturday

“As Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with more than 15,000 infections out of Karnataka’s tally of 36, 216 . A total of 14,716 people have recovered so far while 613 have died, according to the .stet health department.

During this period hospitals facilities, groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines and other daily use items will be available, also already scheduled Medical exams will be held.

Under Unlock 2.0 the Karnataka state government has already announced complete lockdown on five Sundays in the state starting from July 5 to August 2.

The spike in Covid-19 cases had triggered speculations that the government was considering extending it to Saturdays too. The government aims to control the spread of the virus by restricting the movement of people.

Despite the complete lockdown on Sundays, essential activities and marriages already fixed on those days have been permitted by the government.

Hours before Yediyurappa’s statement , his deputy C N Ashwath Narayan said lockdown helps in restricting the movement of people.

“But with lockdown you can only postpone the spread and not eradicate it,” he said, according to PTI.

He also said that the government would also have to consider the impact of the lockdown on the people.

tags
top news
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bangalore
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bangalore
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar polls from August
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar polls from August
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In