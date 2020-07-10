e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19

BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said he would be giving directions and suggestions online.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa urged people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa urged people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)
         

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who was set to hold a meeting with all 198 corporators of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to review the Covid-19 situation on Friday, said today he would be working from home as a precautionary measure after staff members at his office-cum-residence tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus,” the CM said in a statement. Noting that he was healthy, Yediyurappa appealed to the people not to panic. He said he would be giving directions and suggestions online.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, the CM did sent birthday wishes to defence minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter. The chief minister’s office was seen tweeting about a 10,100 bed facility at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

 

A few days ago, the CM’s residence was shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable posted there was infected by the virus.

The chief minister urged people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in the state on Thursday crossed the 30,000 mark as it reported its biggest single day spike of over 2,200 new cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the toll to 486, the Health department said.

tags
top news
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In