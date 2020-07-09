e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka CM to hold Covid review meeting with BBMP corporators on Friday

Karnataka CM to hold Covid review meeting with BBMP corporators on Friday

According to the CMO, the main agenda of the meeting is to bring under control the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka and to discuss the duties of the corporators as Covid warriors in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:48 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
"The state's Health Department, ASHA workers and all other Covid warriors will support the corporators of the wards to ensure the treatment and recovery of Covid patients. Action will be taken against officials who do not cooperate," said the CMO.(ANI file photo)
         

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has scheduled a meeting for Friday with all 198 corporators of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to review the Covid-19 situation, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Thursday.

“The state’s Health Department, ASHA workers and all other Covid warriors will support the corporators of the wards to ensure the treatment and recovery of Covid patients. Action will be taken against officials who do not cooperate,” said the CMO.

As per the data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka now has a total of 28,877 Covid-19 cases, including 16,531 active cases and 11,876 recoveries.

470 people have died of the infection in the state so far.

