News updates from Hindustan Times: 13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42 and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times:

india

Updated: May 06, 2020 08:53 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42

Thirteen new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were found in the Border Security Force's (BSF's) camp in Tripura's Dhalai on Tuesday, taking the tally to 42 in the state.

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama

A terrorists was killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday morning, even as a search operation was being conducted to nab Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's commander Riyaz Naikoo.

Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development

More than 30 vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are in different stages of development and a few are going to trial stages in India, experts have informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting of the task force.

‘It’s different if you win and say this’: Nehra does not agree with Kohli’s ‘ODIs not as relevant in 2020’ remark

Former India paceman Ashish Nehra has become a cricket commentator and pundit since hanging up his boots and has developed a reputation for calling a spade a spade. During a recent conversation with former India teammate Akash Chopra on the latter's show Aakash Vani, Nehra said that he did not agree with Virat Kohli's comment that ODIs don't matter this year.

Met Gala 2020: Everything you need to know about the first virtual Met Gala

The first Monday of May is no longer the same, nor has any other day been since the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in indefinite lockdown and restrictions all across the world.

India has more internet users in rural areas than urban: IAMAI report

Internet users in rural areas surpassed those in urban areas for the first time, according to the 'Digital in India' report by the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). As of last November, there were 227 million active internet users in rural areas which is 10% more than around 205 million in urban areas. In total, India had 504 million active internet users.

‘Rishi Kapoor could beat any actor hollow, took my attention away from Saif in Hum Tum’: Sharmila Tagore

Actor Sharmila Tagore has written about the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The actors died on consecutive days last week.

Covid-19: Amid Aarogya Setu row, UP CM launches another app to boost immunity | Watch

Uttar Pradesh government launched a mobile app called 'Ayush Kavach'. It is aimed at providing information to boost immunity by Ayurvedic means. UP CM Yogi Adityanath said Ayurvedic methods can help fight viruses like the one causing current pandemic.