e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Rishi Kapoor could beat any actor hollow, took my attention away from Saif in Hum Tum’: Sharmila Tagore

‘Rishi Kapoor could beat any actor hollow, took my attention away from Saif in Hum Tum’: Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore has written about actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who died on consecutive days last week.

bollywood Updated: May 06, 2020 08:47 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Actor Rishi Kapoor in Bandra, Mumbai on January 16, 2009.
Actor Rishi Kapoor in Bandra, Mumbai on January 16, 2009.(Hindustan Times)
         

Actor Sharmila Tagore has written about the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The actors died on consecutive days last week.

She wrote for Dawn, “Two of my beloved actors and stars, both on the cusp of greater glories, both gone ahead of time, both leaving behind not only their personal families but also their extended families of film lovers and fans.”

She continued, “There wasn’t even an opportunity to say goodbye. The passing of Rishi and Irrfan — how does one even commit that phrase into writing — leaves me devastated. At this moment, I cannot begin to contemplate the enormous void that these magnificent actors have left behind. Who can possibly fill the gap? Do we even want to fill the gap?”

Also read: Meenakshi Seshadri’s final goodbye to Damini co-star Rishi Kapoor: ‘I will remember you Rishi ji always’

The actor wrote eloquently about how, despite having such different approaches to acting, both Rishi and Irrfan were equally gifted. “No two actors could be more different in their approaches to the craft. Rishi embraced his characters with such vivacity and enthusiasm that it was impossible to resist his charm,” she wrote, mentioning that when he arrived on the scene in Hum Tum, she found her attention wavering from her son, Saif Ali Khan, to Rishi.

“As an actor, Rishi understood the integrity of the scene as a whole, allowing his co-stars the space without overwhelming them with his star persona,” she wrote, and added, “On the other hand, Irrfan was a master of the understated. His deadpan amused demeanour and his casual throwaway delivery were in direct contrast to Rishi’s.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor said Irrfan Khan doesn’t know acting after he improvised a D-Day scene

Sharmila wrote that Rishi, towards the end of his career, was finally living up to his potential. “You just have to watch him feed off Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out to realise that on his day he could beat any actor hollow,” she wrote, adding that Mulk is her favourite Rishi Kapoor performance.

Irrfan died on Wednesday at 53 years old after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. Rishi Kapoor died a day later on Thursday at 67 after fighting leukaemia for more than a year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development
Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development
In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data
In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data
13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42
13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42
Different if you win & say it: Nehra on Kohli’s ‘ODIs not relevant’ remark
Different if you win & say it: Nehra on Kohli’s ‘ODIs not relevant’ remark
IAS officer leads Covid-19 fight in Pune, major hotspot with 1,890 cases
IAS officer leads Covid-19 fight in Pune, major hotspot with 1,890 cases
Ford India launches contactless sales, services
Ford India launches contactless sales, services
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news