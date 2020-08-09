News updates from Hindustan Times: 350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 09:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour

The newly built police colony at the Delhi Cantonment is largely vacant, the families are yet to move in. Read more

7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada

At least seven people were killed in a fire at a hotel, which is used as a Covid-19 facility, in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Rana and Miheeka complement each other in ivory, gold and zardozi. See latest pics

Actor Rana Daggubati has tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad in a close-knit ceremony on Saturday. The first picture of the newly-weds was by actor Ram Charan on Instagram. Read more

Netizens cannot stop gushing over this Twitter user’s book collection. Check it out

If you’re a bibliophile, then this Twitter post may tug at your heartstrings. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty shares WhatsApp messages with Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he’d called sister manipulative

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation she had with boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he’d expressed concerns about his sister Priyanka’s behaviour with Rhea. Read more

‘He would play me easily’: Shoaib Akhtar names India batsman who was difficult to play against

Many Indian batsmen over the years have been at the receiving end of Shoaib Akhtar’s lethal pace, but it turns out there’s always been this one batsman, whom the former Pakistan quick feels did not have much trouble batting against him. Read more

Kerala plane crash | ‘Precise cause...’: Minister says black boxes hold key

A day after the shocking plane crash in Kerala, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid a visit. Hardeep Puri visited the spot of the plane crash in Kozhikode and said that the black boxes have been retrieved and will help find the cause. Read more