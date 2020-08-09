Netizens cannot stop gushing over this Twitter user’s book collection. Check it out

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:21 IST

If you’re a bibliophile, then this Twitter post may tug at your heartstrings.

Posted on Twitter by @shoumik__ on August 7, this tweet consists of three images. The photographs have been shared with a caption reading, “For those who didn’t know......I live in a library”.

The photos show several wooden shelves filled with books, from top to bottom. The second image also shows a wooden chair stationed between some bookshelves in a nook, making for the perfect reading corner.

Check out the photos below which are making many netizens say, “I need this”.

For those who didn't know......I live in a library pic.twitter.com/FNtkFYOI5v — shoumik (@shoumik__) August 7, 2020

Since being shared on Twitter, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It also seems to have inspired a longing for a personal library among many. The tweet currently has nearly 780 retweets and comments along with almost 7,900 likes. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what tweeple had to say about this share. One person said, “I’m jealous”. Another individual wrote, “I need this”.

“I want this,” read one comment under the post. A particular Twitter user declared, “This is so wholesome,” and we wholeheartedly agree with that.

Somebody on the thread proclaimed, “This is such a flex,” while a tweep inquired, “Would you happen to be looking for a roommate?”.

The original poster explained the whole situation writing, “Guys this is just 70-75% of all the books there are a total of around 8000”.

What are your thoughts on this post? Are you also experiencing an intense yearning for such a book collection?

Also Read | You won’t believe what is hidden behind a painting in this house. Watch