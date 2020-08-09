e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada

7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada

Thirty people have been rescued from the Vijayawada hotel that caught fire on Sunday morning.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fire broke out at a hotel in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.
Fire broke out at a hotel in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. (ANI Photo )
         

At least seven people were killed in a fire at a hotel, which is used as a Covid-19 facility, in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

The news agency said 30 people have been rescued from the hotel so far.

Eight people were killed in a fire in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private Covid-19 designated hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday. Police had said the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the fourth floor of the hospital.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada
7 killed in fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour
350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour
Part of parameter wall demolished, cockpit cut open to pull out pilots: Rescuers
Part of parameter wall demolished, cockpit cut open to pull out pilots: Rescuers
‘No apologies’: Malaysia ex-PM on speech that hurt palm oil export to India
‘No apologies’: Malaysia ex-PM on speech that hurt palm oil export to India
‘It was difficult for me’: Akhtar names India batsman who played him easily
‘It was difficult for me’: Akhtar names India batsman who played him easily
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In