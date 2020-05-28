News updates from Hindustan Times: 84 new Covid-19 cases in Kerala, CM slams critics for running down state and all the latest news

May 28, 2020

84 new Covid-19 cases in Kerala, CM slams critics for running down state

Kerala reported 84 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday in the highest spike yet to take the tally to 1,088 while a Covid-19 patient died to take the casualties to eight, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Read more.

NHRC issues notices to Centre, Rlys, Gujarat and Bihar over migrants’ woes

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said Thursday that it has sent notices to the Union home secretary, the Railways and the governments of Gujarat and Bihar over hardships faced by migrants onboard special trains due to delay in services and lack of food and water allegedly leading to sickness and death of some of them. Read more.

Hydroxychroloquine should be used as per guidelines, its benefits outweighs risks: Niti Aayog member

As per the current available data, benefits of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychroloquine (HCQ) “outweighs” the risks, if any, Niti Aayog member V K Paul said on Thursday, asserting it should be used as per guidelines and recommendations made by the scientific community. Read more.

Akshay Kumar apologises to Twinkle Khanna, says ‘mere pet pe laat mat maro’ after he forgets her in PadMan tweet

As PadMan completed two years of its release, Akshay Kumar lauded the team for placing their faith in a film on a ‘taboo’ subject and creating awareness about it. While he tagged his co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in his tweet, he left out his wife Twinkle Khanna, who was the producer. Read more.

TikTok rating on Google Play shoots up to 4.4 stars in just 24 hours

TikTok’s rating on Google Play Store has taken a completely different turn as it now stands at 4.4 stars. Just yesterday, the app’s rating was 2.9 stars and in less than 24 hours it has shot up to 4.4 stars. Read more.

I’m getting my boobs out: Chrissy Teigen’s controversial home coronavirus test was in preparation for surgery

Model and Cravings cookbook author Chrissy Teigen recently faced backlash when she posted a video of herself getting a coronavirus test done at home. Read more.

This choking seal was helped by rescuers, its thankful glance will melt your heart. Watch

You may have heard the phrase ‘not all heroes wear capes’. Some, like these sea life rescuers, wear gloves and use scissors as a tool for salvation.This just over 40-second-long clip was posted on TikTok by an account called ‘namib_naude’ on May 26. Read more.

Assam floods: Brahmaputra continues to swell, around 10 lakh affected

Water level continues to rise in river Brahmaputra, as Assam deals with a major flood crisis. The Chief Minister said that around 10 lakh people have been affected by the deluge and around 9 districts are severely hit. Disaster Management authorities in the state said that around 321 villages are completely under water. Watch here.