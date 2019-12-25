News updates from Hindustan Times: A giant missed opportunity, says Pramila Jayapal on cancelled meeting with S Jaishankar and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A giant missed opportunity, says Jayapal on cancelled meeting with Jaishankar

Indian-American lawmaker Pramila Jayapal has said that the cancellation of a meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was to have on Capitol Hill during a recent visit on account of her presence was a “sign of weakness” and a “giant missed opportunity” for India.

‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait

The ongoing spat between West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and chief minister Mamata Banerjee took a fresh turn on Wednesday when she skipped a programme at Raj Bhawan where she was invited to unveil a portrait of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss

Hinting at infighting in the BJP’s Jharkhand unit, outgoing chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday said the party lost the assembly election due to a few traitors and a malicious campaign run against him.

‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM

P Shankar wanted to do something to show his affection and love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, the 50-year-old worker of the Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district built a temple to honour and worship him on his farm.

‘He sat with me for 40 minutes and...’: Saqlain Mushtaq reveals interesting anecdote when Sourav Ganguly ‘won his heart’

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq praised Sourav Ganguly for doing a ‘tremendous job’ as the President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter join Karan Johar at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party. See pics

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Christmas across Mumbai. After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s party on Tuesday, several film industry figures were spotted arriving for filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s party, at her residence, on Wednesday, December 25.

Year Ender Fashion 2019: Ranveer Singh, Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, Ranbir Kapoor among best dressed men this year

Some men keep it casual, some prefer to go all-out formal, some strike a balance and keep their fashion outings a nice blend of smart casuals and then there are the ones who define a whole new genre through their fashion and their red carpet voices.

