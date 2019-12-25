Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter join Karan Johar at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 20:48 IST

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Christmas across Mumbai. After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s party on Tuesday, several film industry figures were spotted arriving for filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s party, at her residence, on Wednesday, December 25.

Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived in a red sweatshirt and dark glasses, while interior designer Gauri Khan was seen in a floral print dress. Actor Dia Mirza was all smiles for the camera, while Zoya’s Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi waved at the photographers outside the director’s residence. Rumoured couple Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were also seen arriving for the party, dressed simply in a white top and printed shirt, respectively. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who co-runs Zoya’s brother Farhan Akhtar’s production company with him, was seen arriving with his wife.

Ishaan and Janhvi were launched in Bollywood by Karan, in the film Dhadak, which was a Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. Karan and Zoya will reunite for Netflix’s upcoming anthology film, Ghost Stories. The filmmakers previously directed shorts in Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories.

Earlier in the day, the Kapoor family hosted its annual Christmas lunch, which was attended by siblings Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, host Kunal Kapoor with son Zahaan and daughter Shaira, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan, along with Karisma and her mother Babita. Also seen at the Kapoor lunch were Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt unite 4 generations of Kapoors in epic family pic. See here

On Tuesday evening, Kareena and Saif hosted a bash for their industry friends. Among those who attended were Karan, Ranbir, Alia, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawalla, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor. Also spotted were Saif’s kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, as well as Malaika’s son, Arhaan Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more