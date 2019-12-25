Year Ender Fashion 2019: Ranveer Singh, Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, Ranbir Kapoor among best dressed men this year

fashion-and-trends

Some men keep it casual, some prefer to go all-out formal, some strike a balance and keep their fashion outings a nice blend of smart casuals and then there are the ones who define a whole new genre through their fashion and their red carpet voices. Globally, we’ve seen several names who have made an impact huge enough for it to be an instant hit amidst fans and fashion lovers through the years. While the list gets some additions by way of new entrants or a name on repeat every year, it’s hard to decide on the ones who left a lasting impact by their choice of clothes, accessories and even their stylists. Bollywood may have jumped on the bandwagon a little late, but is never far behind with showing off a little bit of a style but definitely oodles of charm that adds wonders to the statement one’s outfit may be making.

Here are some of the names we’ve zeroed in on for the best-dressed men in 2019 as the year comes to a close.

Ranveer Singh

It’s only fair to say that there is no one else we know of in Bollywood today who has an individual style like Ranveer’s, one that he stands by, doesn’t fail to surprise with and even manage to impress us in most of the times. We love how he lets his fashion and sometimes his body language say all that he doesn’t express in words. After years of sometimes being pleased to sometimes being shocked by his fashion choices, I decided to give his style a name, quirk fashion, which we saw an abundance of throughout his promotions for both Simmba and Gully Boy, that had released in quick succession of one another and belonged to completely different genres. Mostly styled by Nitasha Gaurav, Ranveer is as stylish in an adidas puffer jacket as he is in a sophisticated design by Sabyasachi.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, who is barely spotted publicly, it’s usually a treat to spot him in his casual yet super stylish avatars. Earlier this year we spotted him in a wine coloured velvet jacket that he wore over a cotton tee and jeans, paired with nude shoes that completed the look so well. Another look of his in a classy tan leather jacket and a beanie cap exuded Ranbir’s easy going fashion choices which most of us wait to spot every time he decides on an outing.

Karan Johar

KJo’s Instagram handle is proof that he’s the one to look out for in men’s fashion and we often find ourselves wishing that these clothes wouldn’t be caught in a gender bias of any kind. We believe KJo understands the nitty-gritties of fashion and wears almost anything, with complete panache. From classic black tuxedos to playing with colour and even rocking winter fashion in Davos earlier this year, there is a little bit of everything for everyone that Karan Johar has donned in the recent past.

Farhan Akhtar

One might believe that wit is nearly as charming as man’s personality and style sense, Farhan Akhtar is definitely a great example of this kind. We know of his writing and filmmaking prowess, but he’s also extremely fashionable. His strut down the LFW ramp in a floral sherwani or the formal or semi formal choice of outfits for the promotion of his latest film, The Sky Is Pink, all told a story and we were nothing short of mesmerised.

Timothée Chalamet

After tugging at various heart strings in Call Me By Your Name, Timothée has garnered ample praise for his work in The King, but it’s his style sense at a young age such as his that is super impressive. An all-white tuxedo and an all-Black one with embellishments looked all the way sexy on this young star. Now with the recent promotions of Little Women, Timothée has been working on impressing his fans with an experimentation to probably break away from a image that one already has of him. Social media has already started suggesting through memes that he is a Greek God because of his beautiful features while another suggested that his crop of shiny black hair should be kept at the Musée de Louvre (The Louvre Museum).

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is not afraid to wear the occasional dress every now and then and own his fashion choices. From the glamorous lace blouse Harry wore at the 2019 Met Gala this year to the glittery denim jumpsuit he wore at the December Jingle Bell Ball, Harry is not afraid to set the tone of his androgynous fashion choices. Styles has also been quoted saying that he uses fashion as a form of expression, something that has taught him about self-acceptance.

Billy Porter

This year at the Oscars red carpet, amid a play of metallic, sequins, ruffles, and unusual silhouettes, the classic tuxedo had quite a phenomenal moment. Actor and pop singer Billy Porter graced the red carpet in a tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano, paying homage to the ballroom icon Hector Xtravaganza. This custom-made tuxedo gown included a stridently tailored tuxedo jacket on top of a voluminous strapless velvet gown along with a black bow tie and perfectly ruffled sleeves. It was an apt representation of fashion’s role in gender neutrality. This was soon followed up by a spectacular custom Sun God ensemble by The Blonds which included a bejewelled catsuit outfitted with 10-foot wings and a 24-karat gold headpiece. Billy Porter completed his look with wearing custom gold glitter ‘Atlanta’ boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.

