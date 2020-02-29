News updates from Hindustan Times: AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, named in IB staffer’s murder, is absconding and all the latest news at this hour

Feb 29, 2020

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, named in IB staffer’s murder, is absconding

Police on Friday said that suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mohammad Tahir Hussain has gone into hiding, a day after he was booked for the murder and abduction of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the communal riots in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh.

Read full story here.

Unending wait to identify the dead at Delhi mortuaries after riots

The death toll of the riots in north-east Delhi rose to 42 on Friday after three more dead bodies were pulled out of drains and another person succumbed at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Read full story here.

Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise

Mobilisation of mobs ready to run riot and prior stockpiling of projectiles by residents of affected areas took police by surprise as the scale of this week’s communal violence in the Capital became clearer in the initial investigation conducted thus far, officials in the know said on Friday.

Read full story here.

J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants

After the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued show-cause notices to almost 100 illegal occupants of apartments in Kashmiri migrant neighbourhoods in Jammu, a senior official said an exercise was underway to evict such people and accommodate genuine Kashmiri Pandit migrants instead in the government-builtflats.

Read full story here.

‘Good words for you also, but...’: Judge who praised PM to Cong lawyer in court

Dragging judges into controversy for “good words” spoken by them should be avoided, Supreme Court judge, justice Arun Mishra said in open court on Friday in a veiled reference to the controversy that erupted after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an international judicial conference on February 22.

Read full story here.

‘Knocking people out since 2010’ - Ravichandran Ashwin shares ‘creative’ CV on social media

Ravichandran Ashwin took to Instagram on Friday to share a ‘creative’ CV (Curriculam Vitae) and it consisted a few hilarious entries about the veteran spinner. “Log mujhe pyaar se Baller bulate hai,” (People call me Baller ) wrote Ashwin under the nickname section and when it comes to the description, he wrote , “Mujhe dekh kar ladies sing, “Dekho jaa raha hai Chennai ka Super King”.

Read full story here.

Thappad box office day 1: Taapsee Pannu film has a slow start, makes estimated Rs 3 cr

Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, had a slow start at the box office, says a report in Box Office India. It collected an estimated Rs 3 crore nett.

Read full story here.