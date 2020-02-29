e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Thappad box office day 1: Taapsee Pannu film has a slow start, makes estimated Rs 3 cr

Thappad box office day 1: Taapsee Pannu film has a slow start, makes estimated Rs 3 cr

Thappad box office day 1 collection: The Taapsee Pannu starrer had a slow start as per a Box Office India report and made an estimated Rs 3 crore. It did better than Kangana Ranaut’s Panga.

bollywood Updated: Feb 29, 2020 08:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu in Thappad.
Taapsee Pannu in Thappad.
         

Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, had a slow start at the box office, says a report in Box Office India. It collected an estimated Rs 3 crore nett.

The report added that the film’s collections were, nonetheless, better than Kangana Ranaut’s Panga but less than Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani. In comparison, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan picked up an estimated Rs 1.75 crore nett on its second Friday.

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad deals with a wife’s response after her husband slaps her at a party. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said, “A powerful and impactful film, Thappad makes you angry and uncomfortable, and, at the same time, it makes you question the everyday misogyny that you willingly ‘adjust to’ in real life. Director Anubhav Sinha refuses to normalise issues that are taken for granted in a regular setup, instead he asserts and reasserts that even if it is ‘just one slap’, why and how can a man get away with it so easily?” The film’s catchline ‘Bas itni si baat’ defines the film’s spirit.

Also read | Tiger Shroff says he bought new house for mother Ayesha: ‘I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure’

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Imagine Fest in Delhi recently, Taapsee mentioned that it wasn’t easy for her to drop her firebrand image. “Our effort was to get rid of the firebrand image in the film to make sure that Amrita stands out and you don’t see Taapsee in her. Because that what sets us apart. Amrita is a strong woman but not a firebrand. I am more of an impulsive person who would retort immediately, Amrita would not. People should forget that about me while watching Thappad.”

This is the second time Taapsee and Anubhav have collaborated for a film. They previously worked in a film called Mulk, which dealt with treatment towards Muslims in India. The film starred Rishi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Mohit Marwah among others in prominent roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
Ahead of US-Taliban deal, foreign secretary meets top Afghan leaders
Ahead of US-Taliban deal, foreign secretary meets top Afghan leaders
How Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik lost control of his force
How Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik lost control of his force
Delhi riots: Civic agencies will help police hunt for bodies in drains
Delhi riots: Civic agencies will help police hunt for bodies in drains
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Here’s what Bill Gates has to say about coronavirus outbreak
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Delhi riots: At mortuaries, unending wait to identify the dead
Realme X50 does not have NavIC right now, but it will
Realme X50 does not have NavIC right now, but it will
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news