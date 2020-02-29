Thappad box office day 1: Taapsee Pannu film has a slow start, makes estimated Rs 3 cr

bollywood

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 08:44 IST

Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, had a slow start at the box office, says a report in Box Office India. It collected an estimated Rs 3 crore nett.

The report added that the film’s collections were, nonetheless, better than Kangana Ranaut’s Panga but less than Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani. In comparison, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan picked up an estimated Rs 1.75 crore nett on its second Friday.

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad deals with a wife’s response after her husband slaps her at a party. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said, “A powerful and impactful film, Thappad makes you angry and uncomfortable, and, at the same time, it makes you question the everyday misogyny that you willingly ‘adjust to’ in real life. Director Anubhav Sinha refuses to normalise issues that are taken for granted in a regular setup, instead he asserts and reasserts that even if it is ‘just one slap’, why and how can a man get away with it so easily?” The film’s catchline ‘Bas itni si baat’ defines the film’s spirit.

Also read | Tiger Shroff says he bought new house for mother Ayesha: ‘I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure’

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Imagine Fest in Delhi recently, Taapsee mentioned that it wasn’t easy for her to drop her firebrand image. “Our effort was to get rid of the firebrand image in the film to make sure that Amrita stands out and you don’t see Taapsee in her. Because that what sets us apart. Amrita is a strong woman but not a firebrand. I am more of an impulsive person who would retort immediately, Amrita would not. People should forget that about me while watching Thappad.”

This is the second time Taapsee and Anubhav have collaborated for a film. They previously worked in a film called Mulk, which dealt with treatment towards Muslims in India. The film starred Rishi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Mohit Marwah among others in prominent roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more