Home / Delhi News / Families reach GTB mortuary as a last resort to find their missing

Families reach GTB mortuary as a last resort to find their missing

delhi Updated: Feb 28, 2020 23:59 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
The death toll of the riots in north-east Delhi rose to 42 on Friday after three more dead bodies were pulled out of drains in the area and another person succumbed to injuries at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Apart from the 38 who died at or were brought dead to GTB hospital, three died at Lok Nayak hospital, and one died on Monday at Jag Parvesh Chandra hospital.

Almost all of those who were injured and all but one of the dead who have been identified by HT were men.

Days after the violence abated, family members of those missing visited the mortuary of Guru Teg Bahadur hospital as a last resort.

DO WE HAVE ANY IDEA HOW MANY ARE MISSING?

For the family of Mohsin Ali, 24, the visit led to confusion and uncertainty.

Looking through the unidentified dead bodies stored in the hospital mortuary, Mohsin’s cousin and father thought they had found him. Outside, his father Sajid Ali broke down while his cousin completed the paperwork. On Thursday morning, they realised it was not him.

The hair was longer, there were cut marks on the arms and the clothes were different.

“The face was very similar, but our first clue was when the bandage on the head was removed. The hair was longer. Mohsin had shaved his head recently. Then we looked for other clues. There were cut marks on the arms of the body and a scar on the leg that Mohsin doesn’t have. Together, all this showed that it was not him,” said the cousin, Haider Ali.

The police found a charred body next to a completely burnt car that was subsequently identified as Mohsin’s. Now, the family is waiting for the results of a DNA test which will likely come on Saturday evening.

Mohsin used to set up generators for events and went to Chandbag on Tuesday from his home in Noida.

Six bodies at the GTB mortuary remain unidentified.

The family of Mubarak Ali, who had been missing since Monday, came to the hospital mortuary to identify the body listed as Mubarak’s . “We just saw the body but it is not him,” said Chand Rizvi, his brother-in-law.

Around 350 people have been injured in the violence so far, many sustaining acid and fire burns, blunt injuries from stones and sticks, and knife and bullet wounds.

