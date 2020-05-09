News updates from Hindustan Times: Aarogya Setu app rule for private offices, not for domestic helps, says MHA and all the latest news

Updated: May 09, 2020 21:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Aarogya Setu app rule for private offices, not for domestic helps: Official

The Union home ministry’s lockdown guidelines that mandate employers to ensure that their employees have the Aarogya Setu mobile app does not apply to domestic helps, a senior Union home ministry official said on Saturday. The official said this provision was clearly designed for public and private offices.

Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin

Days after Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter in Kashmir, a video of the outfit’s ‘supreme commander’ Syed Salahuddin has surfaced on the internet where he appears disturbed over security forces eliminating terror’s foot soldiers.

Mother’s Day 2020: Check out these Bollywood moms and their kids

The world is ready to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday and so is Bollywood. The film industry also includes some young and cool moms such as Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and others who keep fans updates with what happening in their life with their adorable kids.

Mother’s Day 2020: Here’s how you can celebrate Mother’s Day during the lockdown

On Mother’s Day, the usual tropes of buying your mother a card, cake with Happy Mother’s Day and a bouquet of flowers may be a little difficult this year thanks to the lockdown. So this time, you might have to think outside the box to turn this uneventful quarantine into a productive Mother’s Day gifting exercise.

‘Wish BCCI plans with ICC’: Raina, Irfan Pathan want Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and India batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday said that BCCI should consider allowing Indian players in foreign leagues. Their comments came during an Instagram Live session in which the duo was participating.

CBSE to evaluate answer sheets of Class 10th and 12th from tomorrow after MHA’s nod

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to roll the process of evaluation of answer sheets from Sunday as the Ministry of Home Affairs has given its nod to a HRD ministry proposal in this regard.

This doggo-screams, you-scream, we-all scream for ice-cream. Watch

A video was posted on pup mom Kayla Maria’s TikTok account on May 4, captioned, “Athena loves her ice cream”, with the recording focusing on her dog called Athena.

Read More about the ice cream loving pup

Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia and Lakshman Sunil Lahri talk about making of the show

Ramayan actors Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, known for playing Sita and Lakshman respectively, told Hindustan Times’ Ruchi Kaushal about the making of the show. Director Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar also joined them in sharing some lesser known facts about the shoot.

Watch the video