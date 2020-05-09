This doggo-screams, you-scream, we-all scream for ice-cream. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 09, 2020 18:15 IST

As the month of May rolls upon us, so does the scorching summer heat. But along with the grief of sweating through our favourite clothes comes the chance to indulge in the beloved treat of ice-cream. This doggo, who is utterly excited about its creamy-sugary goodness, maybe everyone’s spirit animal for the summer.

This video was posted on pup mom Kayla Maria’s TikTok account on May 4. Captioned, “Athena loves her ice cream”, the recording focuses on her pooch-baby called Athena.

At the beginning of the film, the camera focuses on two cups of ice-cream, being held probably by Maria. In the background, viewers can see Athena through the car window sitting inside. Her paws are up against the glass which is slightly rolled down for better ventilation. She eagerly looks out towards her mom. Her excitement only expands as she sees her hooman tread towards the vehicle with the sweet treats. Soon Athena is pawing aggressively at the window glass as her ears perk up and her mouth expands into a full-on smile. The recording ends with a close-up of the doggo looking more than ecstatic.

Since its original posting, the video has been watched more than 1.4 million times and has over 700 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the ice-cream loving doggo Athena. One person said, “She is so cute”. While another wrote, “My dogs love ice-cream too”.

Some even tried to guess Athena’s perspective while commenting, “Dog: gimme gimme gimme gimme gimme”.

What are your thoughts on this pomeranian who is clearly a big fan of ice-cream?

