Union min directs Ggm to focus on clean air for NCR

In a bid to reduce air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Haryana, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav on Friday directed officials to develop an action plan focused on cleaner transport, stricter vehicular enforcement, dust control, and stubble management, officials said. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav underscored the need for stronger coordination between the Centre and the Haryana government to improve air quality across the NCR.

The high-level meeting, held in Gurugram, reviewed the implementation of measures aimed at improving air quality across Haryana’s NCR districts, including the expansion of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS), strengthening electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, enforcement against end-of-life vehicles, implementation of the “No PUCC, No Fuel” policy, scientific management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, municipal solid waste disposal, action against polluting industries, among others.

“There should be no delay in expanding the CAAQMS network, increasing electric buses and charging stations... within the stipulated timelines,” Saini said.

He also instructed officials to regularly monitor traffic congestion hotspots and pollution mitigation projects, stressing that better traffic management would significantly reduce vehicular emissions.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav underscored the need for stronger coordination between the Centre and the Haryana government to improve air quality across the NCR.

“Regular monitoring and continuous review of every component of the action plan are essential to achieve meaningful improvements in air quality,” Yadav said.

According to officials, it was also decided to transform major intersections in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat into green urban spaces. Yadav instructed officials to prepare a detailed plan within a month, identifying key traffic junctions where measures can be taken to reduce dust emissions.

Saini suggested replicating Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk model of large-scale plantations at other major intersections across the NCR.

He also directed officials to significantly expand EV charging infrastructure across Haryana’s NCR region, with emphasis on installing additional charging stations along the Chandigarh-Delhi national highway, particularly in Karnal.

Announcing a major policy initiative, Saini said the Haryana government would introduce a new Electric Vehicle Policy in the upcoming Cabinet meeting to accelerate EV adoption through incentives and strengthen the state’s transition towards cleaner mobility.

The meeting also focused on addressing chronic traffic congestion in cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh. Officials were asked to conduct scientific assessments of traffic bottlenecks and prepare detailed plans for permanent solutions, officials said.

Senior officials from the Ministry of environment, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Haryana government, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), and district administration attended the meeting.