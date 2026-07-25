HSVP hand overs land for construction of Sec 40 water boosting stn

Gurugram:The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikran (HSVP) on Friday said it has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) tomunicipal authoritiesfor construction of a water boosting station in Sector 40, addressing a long-pending demand of residents facing regular water shortages, especially during summers. HSVP officials said two residential quarters have been demolished for the land and around 1,500 sq metre land will be transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

HSVP officials said two residential quarters have been demolished for the land and around 1,500 sq metre land will be transferred to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). The project includes underground water storage tanks and a pumping station with 2.72 MLD capacity.

However, residents demanded that the entire one acre of land earmarked for the boosting station be transferred to the MCG.

Residential sectors from Sector 1 to 57 were developed by HSVP. Their maintenance, including water supply, roads, drains and sewage network, were transferred to the MCGfrom 2016.

Rampal Arya, junior engineer, HSVP said the authority issued an NOC on July 16. “Two residential quarters have been demolished to clear the land. The MCG can now take over the land and start construction of the water boosting station,” he said.

Residents and RWA of Sector 40 said around 10,000 people living in the sector face water scarcity daily, especially during the summers. Abhimanyu Yadav, president, sector 40, RWA, said, “The remaining land, three residential buildings alloted to the estate officer, SDO and another staffer, should also be transferred to the MCG.”

Yadav said they raised the issue before the district grievance committee last year, following which the chief minister directed that land should be provided for construction of the boosting station.

Pawan Saini, MCG councillor of the area, said he would meet senior HSVP officials, including the administrator, to seek transfer of the entire land. “The land cleared so far is not sufficient to construct the boosting station,” he said.

Sandeep Dundwal, executive engineer, MCG, said the land has been offered by the HSVP for construction of boosting station. “Plan for the boosting station will be formulated after assessing the population,” he added.