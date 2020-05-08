Clip of dog trying to skate with a rock has netizens thinking about something else

it-s-viral

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:33 IST

Just like cats have an odd love for boxes, dogs also get attached to some really unusual things. A doggo with a flat rock as his favourite toy is one such example. A clip of the joyful one playing with his rock was posted on TikTok by Maggie Shaffer which later found its way to Reddit and now netizens are in love with the fluffy weirdo.

The clip shows Tobi, the dog, pushing a flat rock on a street like a skateboard. As the pooch goes round and round pushing the rock, a voice in the background says, ‘Do you ever look at someone and wonder what’s going inside their head?”

Check out the video:

The clip of the skater dog has gone viral with over 4.4 million views and also made its way to Reddit. While some were amazed, a few expressed completely out-of-the-world opinions.

“What a magnificent doofus!” joked a Redditor. “He’s drawing a pentagram unleashing the doggo devils!” said another. “You fools! He’s writing a message with the rock. The aliens are coming!” exclaimed another. “He’s trying to communicate! Quick someone get a drone shot!” suggested a fourth.

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering why the owner doesn’t simply get this good boy a skate board, we are here to tell you that Tobi got one as a present. However, he loves to play with the rock more than the fancy skate board.

As a treat, here’s another video of the cool skater boy with a perfect background track by Avril Lavigne.

What do you think of Tobi the skater dog?