New Gurugram residents demand daily buses to Cyber Hub, Dwarka

Residents of New Gurugram on Friday renewed their demands for daily public transport services connecting sectors 79 to 102 with Millennium City Centre, Cyber Hub, and Sector 21 in Delhi’s Dwarka. Residents from New Gurugram and Manesar stated that daily bus service is required for connectivity and to reduce commuting costs. (HT)

Residents from New Gurugram and Manesar stated that daily bus service is required for connectivity and to reduce commuting costs. They told HT that no city buses currently operate in sectors 79, 80, 81, 99, 99A, 101, and 102.

The development comes after the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Thursday received the first of 25 e-buses that are expected to arrive by August 15 under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme.

The bus, officials said, will undergo trials on primary, trunk, and longer routes to determine operational costs per kilometer and identify adequate parking and charging infrastructure.

Key routes to be tested include 212 from Gurugram Bus Stop to Dhundahera, 116F from Gurugram railway station to Kadarpur, and 134 from Iffco Chowk to Dhana, they added.

“Representations on behalf of Sector 79’s residents have been made to GMCBL to ply daily buses with a fixed schedule. Currently, only one or two buses reach sectors 79, 80, and 81, leaving commuters to rely solely on private transportation,” said KL Verma, president of the Microtek Greenburg residents’ welfare association (RWA).

Sunil Sareen, deputy convenor of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA), said that last-mile connectivity in sectors 99 to 102 is critical for office-goers and industrial workers commuting to the national capital daily.

“Currently, transit costs from toll plazas, parking, and fuel charges place an excessive burden on commuters. While many residents rely on carpooling, we have written to GMCBL to find a permanent solution through a daily live-tracking bus service catering to nearly 10,000 residents,” Sareen said.

He added that the association surveyed around 10,000 residents in February, which revealed that nearly 60% of the demand for daily bus service comes from office-goers traveling from Gurugram to Dwarka, and the industrial workforce commuting from Delhi to growing sectors.

GMCBL officials said around 25 e-buses of its new fleet will cater to passenger demand from growing sectors. Its proposed plan includes plying 20 intercity buses on four proposed regional routes between Manesar’s residential/industrial clusters with Dwarka Mod in Delhi and the airport metro interchange in Sector -21 and feeding public transport supplies between Gurugram bus stand in Sector 10 and AIIMS Bhadsa, Karol Bagh and Ballabhgarh, covering a total length of around 140km.

“The operational viability and concessionaire cost will be determined through the current trial to finalise the routes planned for New Gurugram sectors and intercity connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi. We are expecting more buses to run in New Gurugram following a formal inauguration of the first batch of 25 e-buses on August 15. Residents will be able to track routes, live status and stopping points on the Gurugaman App,” the GMCBL official said.

According to officials, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) composed of two private companies has been formed to run daily operations and maintenance of 100 e-buses. The SPV is responsible for mounting a charging infrastructure at GMCBL’s base depot in Sector 10.

“Six charging stations have been installed. Another 12 will be added in the coming weeks to make the overall charging capacity of 36 e-buses at a time,” a senior GMCBL official said, requesting anonymity.