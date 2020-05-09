e-paper
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin

In a video widely circulated on the internet, Syed Salahuddin says that since January this year 80 Mujahideens (terrorists) have ben killed by security forces in Kashmir.

india Updated: May 09, 2020 19:11 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan times, Jammu
Hizbul Mujahideen ‘supreme commander’ Syed Salahuddin.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Days after Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter in Kashmir, a video of the outfit’s ‘supreme commander’ Syed Salahuddin has surfaced on the internet where he appears disturbed over security forces eliminating terror’s foot soldiers.

Salahuddin also heads the United Jihad Council, a Pakistan-based conglomeration of various terror groups sponsored by Pakistan’s ISI.

In the 52-second video Salahuddin is seen addressing a thinly attended condolence meet somewhere in Pakistan.

Speaking Urdu with a Kashmiri accent, he could be heard saying, “It’s a shock for all of us (killing of Riyaz Naikoo) but these ‘shahadats’ (sacrifices) are going on in Kashmir since long. Since January this year 80 Mujahideens (terrorists) have given their ‘Shahadat’ (eliminated by the security forces) and all of them were highly educated and trained.”

He continued, “Mujahideens (terrorists) also broke the back of enemy (security forces) in Handwara Rajwar recently but the enemy (India) has the upper edge.”

Hindustan Times cannot vouch for the veracity of the video.

A day after security forces eliminated Naikoo in a joint operation, Salahuddin had said the sacrifice would help them achieve the mission that they had set out to achieve.

Naikoo along with his associate Adil Ahmed were killed in Wednesday’s operation carried out by Jammu and Kashmir police and troopers from the 21 Rashtriya Rifles.

A top army officer said that despite losing eight men in two encounters recently in Handwara, security forces have maintained a constant pressure on the militants across Kashmir.

“We are already into hot pursuit mode,” he added.

Security forces suspect that there are nearly 250 militants including 100 Pakistanis who are active in Kashmir.

