Mother’s Day 2020: From Aishwarya Rai to Kareena Kapoor, check out pics of these Bollywood moms and their kids

Updated: May 09, 2020 20:23 IST

The world is ready to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday and so is Bollywood. The film industry also includes some young and cool moms such as Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and others who keep fans updated with what happening in their life with their adorable kids.

Check out these Bollywood moms with their kids. Which star reminds you the most of your mom?

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena is mommy to media’s darling, Taimur. She and husband Saif Ali Khan try their best to give Taimur a non-starry childhood but paparazzi almost always finds a way to shower him with attention. “I feel it’s getting used to his name being called out [by paparazzi] and not particularly the cameras around. I don’t think he can make out that he’s being clicked. He’s still too small for that,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya is a doting mom to her daughter Aaradhya. The little one gives company to her mom at events, weddings and even film festivals. Talking about the paparazzi attention, Aishwarya told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Protect is the keyword, and it’s the natural instinct of every parent. There’s no getting away from this; it is who we are. And we’ll be like this, I like saying, till my last breath. Having said that, however much we would like to discuss it, it’s not going away. This is the way of our chosen life, this is part of our industry.”

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira share two kids--daughter Misha and son Zain. Talking about Misha, Mira had said, “I had a tough pregnancy. I mean I went through those five months of a difficult time to bring my daughter into this world. So, now I want to spend every moment that I can with her and I think that I am.”

Sunny Leone

Sunny adopted daughter Nisha in 2017 from Latur, Maharashtra. They later welcomed their twin sons Noah and Asher via surrogacy. Sunny has planned that she will indeed tell her daughter about her adoption. “Yes! Indeed we have to disclose this fact to her. Right from the adoption papers and every minute things we have of her, will be shown to her. Nisha will have to know the fact that her mother did not abandon her. She bore her for nine months. I am not her real mom. But I am connected to her soul. I am her mom after adopting her,” she had told Deccan Chronicle.

Kajol

Kajol is mum to daughter Nysa and son Yug. Talking about Nysa, she had told Hindustan Times, “When I became a mum, my first thought was that I just could not fail. I knew that this was one test I was going to ace and one exam I was going to top because this really was a question of life and a wasted life.” She added, “It took me at least six months to realise that I couldn’t do it alone and I would need everyone with me to help bring up my kids.”

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupa and Angad Bedi welcomed daughter Mehr in 2018. Neha says Mehr’s first word was ‘bas’. “The first word I taught her was ‘bas’. She should know when to say enough. If the food being fed is too much she says ‘bas’, if she is being forced to do anything or if somebody is pulling her cheeks more than she would like, she knows that she has to say ‘bas’. She knows how to say no. Strong women raise strong daughters and I always tell my daughter that if she is not comfortable, she should just say it. The other day she was playing and somebody tickled her and she said ‘bas, bas’. So she knows when she has to say no, and she would apply it for the rest of her life now,” she said.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha is mommy to daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha says Inaaya teaches her how to be stress free. “The one thing I have learned from my daughter is not to stress. Kids are very resilient. They grow up and become their own individuals. They have their own personalities, so as much as you try to force your ways, they will rebel. You have to learn to be calm,” said Soha.

