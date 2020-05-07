e-paper
Home / Bollywood / 'Irreplaceable': Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Rishi Kapoor with RD Barmun, parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita

‘Irreplaceable’: Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Rishi Kapoor with RD Barmun, parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita

Kareena Kapoor posted a black-and-white photo of her parents in the company of her late uncle, Rishi Kapoor and veteran music composer RD Burman.

bollywood Updated: May 07, 2020 12:15 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor posted a black-and-white photo of her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor with her late uncle, Rishi Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor posted a black-and-white photo of her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor with her late uncle, Rishi Kapoor.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday took us back in time as she posted a vintage picture of her parents -- Randhir Kapoor and Babita -- with her late uncle Rishi Kapoor and music composer RD Burman.

Sharing the picture, she simply wrote: “Irreplaceable”. In the picture, a young Babita holds on to the hand of RD Burman, as Randhir and Rishi stand next to her. Rishi has his charismatic smile on his face.

 

Irreplaceable ❤️

After the death of her uncle Rishi due to leukaemia, Kareena has been posting quite a few old family pictures. She had posted a picture of Rishi and her late father-in-law Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and written: “Two Tigers”. Another time, she had written: “The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle.”

Kareena has been a pillar of support to Neetu Kapoor and cousins, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, after they lost Rishi Kapoor to cancer on April 30. She and her husband Saif Ali Khan were among the few immediate family and friends to be present at the hospital after Rishi’s death. Later, after the rituals were done, she visited her aunt Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir to show support.

The veteran actor had been battling the dreaded disease. He had been diagnosed in 2018 and left for New York for treatment. He, with his wife Neetu, stayed put in the US city, getting treated for the disease. He returned to India in September last year, but took seriously ill early this year. He died a day after another well known actor Irrfan Khan died in another Mumbai hospital, battling neuroendocrine tumour.

