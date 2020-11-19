e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: After a short breather, pollution levels rise in Delhi and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: After a short breather, pollution levels rise in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:57 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A cyclist rides through smog post 'Diwali' celebrations, in New Delhi.
A cyclist rides through smog post 'Diwali' celebrations, in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After a short breather, pollution levels rise in Delhi

The national capital’s air quality remained in the “poor” category on Thursday morning, the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data showed. Read more

China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage

Reinforcements of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posts, relocation of troops, and rapid strengthening of road infrastructure across the friction points in occupied Aksai Chin over the past 30 days – all clearly indicate that China is preparing for a long haul along the 3,488km Line of Actual Control (LAC), keeping up the pressure on India even as the two countries talk disengagement and de-escalataion. Read more

4 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Jammu’s Nagrota

Four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Read more

India vs Australia: From Kapil’s Melbourne Miracle to Agarkar’s Adelaide redemption, the best of Indian bowling in Australia

For years, India vs Australia Test series have been billed as a battle between India’s batting and Australia’s batting, so much that it almost sweeps under the carpet some of the most phenomenal spells of bowling by India Down Under. Read more

Nikhil Dwivedi on Naagin trilogy with Shraddha Kapoor: ‘If Spider Man or Superman can exist, so can a shape-shifting snake’

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as a naagin - a shape-shifting snake - in a new three-film series directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. Read more

Elon Musk could become world’s second richest person as Tesla stocks surge

Elon Musk is just a Tesla Inc. rally away from unseating fellow mega-billionaire -- and occasional verbal sparring partner -- Bill Gates as the second-richest person on the planet. Read more

Kakapo wins New Zealand’s Bird Of The Year contest amid voter fraud scandal

Forest and Bird’s Facebook page announced a big, green, flightless, nocturnal parrot, Kakapo as the winner of the Bird Of The Year contest 2020. Read more

Chhath Puja 2020 wishes: Quotes, images, messages to share with your loved ones

Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival dominantly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and the country of Nepal, and this year it.will be celebrated on Friday, November 20. Read more

‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C

The third-phase trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin will begin from November 20. Watch

tags
top news
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
4 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Jammu’s Nagrota
4 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Jammu’s Nagrota
I&B ministry to decide if online gambling platforms can advertise on TV
I&B ministry to decide if online gambling platforms can advertise on TV
Delhi feels winter chill as minimum temperature falls to 9.5°C
Delhi feels winter chill as minimum temperature falls to 9.5°C
Rahul Gandhi, Congress pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary
Rahul Gandhi, Congress pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary
Ind vs Aus: India’s top five bowling performances in Australia
Ind vs Aus: India’s top five bowling performances in Australia
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In