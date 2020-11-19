News updates from Hindustan Times: After a short breather, pollution levels rise in Delhi and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After a short breather, pollution levels rise in Delhi

The national capital’s air quality remained in the “poor” category on Thursday morning, the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data showed. Read more

China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage

Reinforcements of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posts, relocation of troops, and rapid strengthening of road infrastructure across the friction points in occupied Aksai Chin over the past 30 days – all clearly indicate that China is preparing for a long haul along the 3,488km Line of Actual Control (LAC), keeping up the pressure on India even as the two countries talk disengagement and de-escalataion. Read more

4 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Jammu’s Nagrota

Four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Read more

India vs Australia: From Kapil’s Melbourne Miracle to Agarkar’s Adelaide redemption, the best of Indian bowling in Australia

For years, India vs Australia Test series have been billed as a battle between India’s batting and Australia’s batting, so much that it almost sweeps under the carpet some of the most phenomenal spells of bowling by India Down Under. Read more

Nikhil Dwivedi on Naagin trilogy with Shraddha Kapoor: ‘If Spider Man or Superman can exist, so can a shape-shifting snake’

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as a naagin - a shape-shifting snake - in a new three-film series directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. Read more

Elon Musk could become world’s second richest person as Tesla stocks surge

Elon Musk is just a Tesla Inc. rally away from unseating fellow mega-billionaire -- and occasional verbal sparring partner -- Bill Gates as the second-richest person on the planet. Read more

Kakapo wins New Zealand’s Bird Of The Year contest amid voter fraud scandal

Forest and Bird’s Facebook page announced a big, green, flightless, nocturnal parrot, Kakapo as the winner of the Bird Of The Year contest 2020. Read more

Chhath Puja 2020 wishes: Quotes, images, messages to share with your loved ones

Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival dominantly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and the country of Nepal, and this year it.will be celebrated on Friday, November 20. Read more

‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C

The third-phase trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin will begin from November 20. Watch